Boeing Co Com (BA) Holder Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Lowered Stake by $756,666 as Stock Price Declined; Portland General Elec (POR) Shareholder Vista Capital Partners Upped Holding by $928,761 as Share Price Rose

Vista Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Portland General Elec (POR) by 83.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc bought 18,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 39,952 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, up from 21,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Portland General Elec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $57.78. About 503,449 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Raises Dividend to 36.25c Vs. 34c; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC BOOSTS DIV; 26/03/2018 – Portland General Electric Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Friday, April 27; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL BOOSTS DIV TO 36.25C FROM 34C; EST. 36C

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 1,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,113 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, down from 14,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $356.53. About 2.74M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/03/2018 – Dominic Gates: Bloomberg scoop: Airbus says it’s bowed out of the American Airlines sales campaign. A huge win for the @Boeing; 11/04/2018 – BOC AVIATION – NOTIFIED BY CERTAIN AIRLINE CUSTOMERS OF INTENTION TO BUY 10 AIRCRAFT INCLUDING 5 SCHEDULED FOR DELIVERY IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Signs Letter of Intent for Buying 10 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Aircraft; 10/05/2018 – SpaceX halts countdown of first commercial launch of updated Falcon 9 rocket in Florida; 26/04/2018 – One of the fan blades on the Boeing 737 broke off; 14/03/2018 – Boeing has announced China will buy about $1 trillion of aircraft over the next 20 years; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops 300 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 07/03/2018 – Ryanair offers cheaper training to pilots after staffing troubles; 24/04/2018 – Ryanair Holdings Exercises 25 Boeing-Max-200 Options; 08/03/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; The Boeing Company Airplanes

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $218.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (THRK) by 18,605 shares to 60,647 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Can Boeing look to the Chipotle crisis? – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “General Electric CEO Buys $3M In Stock – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Qatar places $500M order with Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 38.25 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Inc Ks invested in 231,876 shares. Windward Cap Management Company Ca invested in 32,070 shares or 1.56% of the stock. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability reported 79,609 shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. Moreover, Rmb Limited Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 8,945 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt invested 0.56% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Brown Brothers Harriman And Company owns 30,345 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Clean Yield Gru holds 0.21% or 1,365 shares in its portfolio. B & T Mngmt Dba Alpha Mngmt invested 0.6% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Shoker Counsel holds 1.46% or 5,189 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Com owns 29,299 shares. Moreover, Gw Henssler & Ltd has 0.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,484 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Rech holds 303,067 shares. 278,329 were accumulated by Ing Groep Nv. Cahill Financial Inc reported 4,560 shares.

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87M and $485.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Int’l Reit Index Fund (VNQI) by 10,077 shares to 14,272 shares, valued at $850,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market Fund (SCHB) by 68,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,375 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund (VTV).

More notable recent Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “PGE offers rebate to pay customers who cut energy use – Portland Business Journal” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Renewable Energy Quote That Investors Can’t Afford to Miss – The Motley Fool” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “PGE set to pay residential customers not to use energy – Portland Business Journal” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold POR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 80.64 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.06% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 600 shares. Balyasny Asset Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 58,875 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank owns 1,000 shares. Psagot Investment House Ltd owns 11,000 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Barclays Plc holds 0% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) or 78,293 shares. Northern Corporation reported 1.87 million shares stake. Comerica Bank & Trust reported 0.06% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Boston Prns holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 365,782 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has 0.02% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance has invested 0.03% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10,488 shares stake. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.03% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). 42,630 are owned by Bowling Port Ltd.