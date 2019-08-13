Boeing Co Com (BA) Holder Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Has Trimmed Position by $756,666 as Market Value Declined; Keycorp (KEY) Valuation Rose While Hillsdale Investment Management Decreased Its Position by $342,900

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 97.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 22,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9,000, down from 23,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $16.2. About 6.79M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 12/04/2018 – TaxAct Helps KeyBank Customers Strengthen Financial Wellness; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – “EXPECT TO MOVE TOWARDS HIGH END OF LONG-TERM EFFICIENCY RATIO TARGET OF 54%-56% BY THE END OF THIS YEAR” – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Common Equity Tier 1 10.03; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $952 MLN VS $929 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER SHARE; 29/05/2018 – KBR Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Rev $1.55B; 29/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 1,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,113 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, down from 14,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $332.94. About 2.68 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING CITES STRONG CARGO MARKET FOR 767 PRODUCTION BOOST; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER, BOEING IN TALKS; NOTHING ELSE TO DISCLOSURE: CEO; 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS IT HAS BEEN WORKING WITH BOEING ON NMA AIRCRAFT; 15/05/2018 – BOEING: U.S WILL LIKELY SEEK BILLIONS IN RETALIATION AGAINST EU; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS REPORTED STATEMENTS ARE OVERSTATED & INACCURATE; 05/03/2018 – Boeing ruled out reviving its dormant 767 passenger plane; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin does not see Iran sanctions hiking oil prices; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, EMBRAER ARE GETTING CLOSER TO A DEAL: BRAZIL MINISTER; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Expands Services Engagement in Latin America with GOL Airlines and Aeromexico

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $218.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Growth Etf (SPYG) by 10,696 shares to 26,976 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis reported 1.64% stake. Pinnacle Lc stated it has 19,884 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fairfield Bush And Com accumulated 0.11% or 855 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested in 0.47% or 5,361 shares. Neumann Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 730 shares. Naples Advsr reported 21,188 shares. Usca Ria Lc reported 11,147 shares. Evanson Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,710 shares stake. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 2.3% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 278,329 shares. Amer Invest Svcs reported 603 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Sageworth Trust Co has 0.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 1.27 million shares. Boston Ptnrs accumulated 973,925 shares. Legal General Gp Public Limited invested in 0.59% or 2.71 million shares. Smith Chas P And Pa Cpas accumulated 48,052 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.54 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.57 million for 8.44 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Insperity Inc Com (NYSE:NSP) by 3,900 shares to 24,380 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 3,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Comm holds 10,100 shares. Sun Life Inc invested 0.21% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Burns J W & reported 68,078 shares stake. 4,636 are held by Amica Retiree Medical Tru. First Mercantile Tru Co reported 0.02% stake. Sky Invest Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Com reported 0.15% stake. Hennessy Advisors has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Paragon Capital Mgmt Llc reported 1,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blackrock holds 0.06% or 80.36M shares. 205,016 are owned by Systematic Mgmt L P. Bp Public Limited Company holds 122,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability has invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Moreover, Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). New England Rech & Mngmt Inc has invested 0.4% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

