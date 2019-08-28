Boeing Co Com (BA) Holder Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Has Lowered Stake by $756,666; As Dominion Energy (D) Share Price Declined, Wills Financial Group Has Raised Its Holding

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 17.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 13,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 89,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.86M, up from 75,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $76.82. About 1.15 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OPER SHR VIEW $3.80 TO $4.25; 09/05/2018 – DAVID CHRISTIAN TO RETIRE FROM DOMINION ENERGY; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 83.5 Cents; 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD; 27/03/2018 – Dominion: Actions Would Allow Co. to Reach Target Parent Leverage Ratio 2 Years Ahead of Plan, Complete Equity Issuance for 2018 and 2019; 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY COVE POINT COMPLETED PLANNED MAINTENANCE OUTAGE

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 1,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,113 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, down from 14,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $5.08 during the last trading session, reaching $359.81. About 1.46 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/03/2018 – Boeing will not appeal case against Bombardier – spokesman; 14/05/2018 – Boeing, Assembrix to Collaborate on Secure 3D printing; 15/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS WILL ACT SWIFTLY TO BRING ITSELF INTO LINE WITH WTO RULES ON REMAINING AIRBUS SUBSIDIES; 05/03/2018 – BOEING – WILL FILE LEGAL CHALLENGE RELATED TO IAM PETITION, NLRB WILL DETERMINE IF PETITION WILL PROCEED AS FILED; 18/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 with more than 100 people on board crashes during takeoff in Havana, Cuba; 06/04/2018 – Boeing Nabs $12.3 Billion American Air Deal for 47 Dreamliners; 27/04/2018 – Embraer sees strong year ahead for E-Jet sales campaigns -CEO; 28/03/2018 – FOR MEDIA ONLY: Boeing to Hold First-Quarter Earnings Call on April 25; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION: TRIPLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA WON’T HAPPEN; 18/04/2018 – Korean Air to inspect Boeing engines

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77 million and $147.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,813 shares to 83,499 shares, valued at $2.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. The insider BENNETT JAMES A bought $499,994.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 37.32 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $218.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Growth Etf (SPYG) by 10,696 shares to 26,976 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.