Boeing Co Com (BA) Holder Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Cut Position; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Rose, Charter Trust Company Has Upped Stake

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 11.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 10,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,773 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87M, up from 97,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $56.94. About 6.96M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 1,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,113 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, down from 14,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $340.22. About 3.14 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Plane with 104 on board crashes in Cuba; 07/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-Ethiopian Airlines to step up expansion with more deals and jets; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO EXTEND CURRENT LONG-TERM AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY COMPOSITE DETAIL & ASSEMBLY PARTS FOR BOEING 787 DREAMLINER; 18/04/2018 – Korean Air to inspect engines of Boeing 737 fleet by Nov – official; 23/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Boeing loyalist Ryanair to fly first Airbus with Austria deal; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Deal Is Conditional Upon Successful Divestment and Separation of KLX’s Energy Services Group; 26/03/2018 – The ceremonial key to the plane was handed to Singapore Airlines Chief Executive Goh Choon Phong on the tarmac at Boeing’s South Carolina plant; 02/05/2018 – SPR `VERY CAPABLE’ OF SUPPORTING BOEING, AIRBUS RATE INCREASES; 01/05/2018 – Boeing swoops on aircraft services group KLX; 19/05/2018 – CUBA CONFIRMS 110 DEAD IN PLANE CRASH – STATE-RUN MEDIA

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,295 shares to 175,461 shares, valued at $24.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 10,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,475 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.29 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $218.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Growth Etf (SPYG) by 10,696 shares to 26,976 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.