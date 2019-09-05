Boeing Co Com (BA) Holder Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake as Shares Declined; As Altria Group (MO) Stock Price Declined, Holder Koshinski Asset Management Upped Its Position

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 9,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 28,006 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 18,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $44.06. About 5.30M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria: Sees Full Yr Adjusted Diluted EPS Growth 15% to 19%; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE IN A RANGE OF ABOUT 23% TO 24%; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 22/05/2018 – Altria Group, Inc. Announces New Structure to Accelerate Its Innovation Aspiration; 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – Altria creates new `core’, `innovative’ tobacco units

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 1,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,113 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, down from 14,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $360.4. About 2.53M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/04/2018 – Airbus Could Use U.S.-China Spat Against Boeing: Trade Update; 08/03/2018 – Boeing Expands Pilot Development Program with Okay Airways; 18/04/2018 – Southwest focuses on older engines in probe of deadly jet explosion; 06/03/2018 – Boeing 787-9 “Dreamliner” to Join Hawaiian Airlines Fleet; 17/05/2018 – Boeing Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 08/05/2018 – Boeing has agreements with Iranian airlines for planes worth about $20 billion at list prices; 13/03/2018 – Boeing studying options for further boost to 737 production; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q CORE EPS $3.64, EST. $2.58; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS FINALIZE ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTER; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – ANTICIPATES 2018 ADJ. NET INCOME WILL GROW BY MID-TWENTY-PERCENT LEVEL VS 2017

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $218.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend Etf by 11,578 shares to 18,858 shares, valued at $713,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 38.67 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Wall Street Jumps as U.S.-China Agree to Trade Talks – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New delays weigh on 737 MAX return – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Stock Wonâ€™t Get Fixed Until the MAX Does – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

