Boeing Co Com (BA) Holder Ipg Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Stake by $77.05 Million as Stock Price Declined; Piedmont Investment Advisors Decreased Position in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) by $2.48 Million as Share Value Rose

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) by 30.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 10,087 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76M, down from 14,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $505.26. About 625,213 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 17.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc bought 202 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,345 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513.01M, up from 1,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 2.97M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Aerospace group FACC aims to double sales by 2025 -Kurier; 28/05/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Wins Four New Orders in 2018; 23/05/2018 – Malaysia says private search for MH370 to end next week; 13/03/2018 – BRAZIL SAID TO SEE US STEEL TARIFFS HURTING BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL; 11/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Reaction Engines, a UK Hypersonic Propulsion Company; 14/03/2018 – Watch: Trump gives remarks at Boeing factory; 08/05/2018 – Boeing, Lufthansa Group Order for Four More 777 Airplanes Is Valued at $1.4 B at List Prices; 06/04/2018 – Boeing wins American Airlines widebody jet order; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Conditions: SWS Certification Services, Ltd., Boeing Model 747-8 Airplanes; Installation of an; 29/05/2018 – MEDIA-Rolls-Royce triples capacity to fix Trent 1000 engines- FT

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.65 million activity.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com by 29,619 shares to 133,375 shares, valued at $13.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dover Corp Com (NYSE:DOV) by 20,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,499 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO).

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $273.69 million for 53.52 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yhb Invest Advisors invested in 11,271 shares. Manchester Mgmt Ltd reported 351 shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Lc has 0.23% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 59,613 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 3,398 shares. Fil Ltd stated it has 0.05% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Brinker Capital holds 0.01% or 351 shares in its portfolio. Gam Ag reported 0.49% stake. New York-based Hitchwood Cap Management Ltd Partnership has invested 1.02% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Kings Point Cap Mngmt has 102 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 3.08M shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. 1,782 were accumulated by Scotia. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc owns 0.07% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 726 shares. Mariner holds 0.01% or 837 shares in its portfolio. Alphamark Advisors Ltd holds 71 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Co invested in 4,200 shares or 0.15% of the stock.

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $978.63M and $292.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Sa (NYSE:BBVA) by 18,154 shares to 49,774 shares, valued at $285.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Us Financials Etf Index Fd (IYF) by 250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,740 shares, and cut its stake in Cemex S A B De C V Sponsor Adr (NYSE:CX).