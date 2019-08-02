Boeing Co Com (BA) Holder Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Cut Its Stake by $697,611; Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Has Trimmed Position in Caredx Com (CDNA) by $1.31 Million

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 42.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc sold 1,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,465 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $940,000, down from 4,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $337.79. About 3.50 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES $35B TOTAL DEALS IN PIPELINE AWAITING EX-IM CREDIT; 10/04/2018 – Boeing Debuts New Analytics, MRO Capabilities at MRO Americas; 08/03/2018 – American Airlines to Retire 45 Boeing 737s Over Next Two Years; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – CONTRACT IS TO PROVIDE AND MANAGE CONSUMABLE MATERIAL FOR F/A-18 DEPOT MAINTENANCE WITH OPTION FOR FIVE ADDITIONAL YEARS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPES FOR POSITIVE OUTCOME FROM DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN U.S. AND CHINA; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Net $2.48B; 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO MUILENBURG CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 27/03/2018 – Adient and Boeing to showcase their collaboration in aircraft seating at Aircraft lnteriors Expo; 06/03/2018 – BOEING FACES U.S.-ASIA CARGO CLASH IN DESIGN OF NEW ‘797’ JET; 30/05/2018 – MALAYSIAN PM MAHATHIR SAYS MAY RESUME SEARCH FOR MH370 IF NEW EVIDENCE FOUND

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc Com (CDNA) by 26.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold 42,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 119,565 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77M, down from 161,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $34.81. About 1.65 million shares traded or 86.07% up from the average. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS; 09/03/2018 CareDx Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 47 Days; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in CareDx; 25/04/2018 – BioCardia Receives New Potency Assay Patent, Providing Further Protection to Autologous Cell Therapy Programs in Heart Failure and Refractory Angina; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss $31.6M; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $61.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07M and $277.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Barclays 20 Yr Treas Bd Etf (TLT) by 58,240 shares to 71,775 shares, valued at $9.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Natl Mun Bd Etf Fd (MUB) by 56,612 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,154 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr 10 (TLH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Group Incorporated has 1.18% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 73,622 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sonata Capital Gp holds 4,569 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 107,861 shares. Hwg Holdings Limited Partnership holds 2.39% or 6,276 shares. Beacon reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bb&T Corp invested in 0.28% or 41,047 shares. Senator Invest Grp Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 550,000 shares. Navellier & Associates Inc reported 1.21% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tiemann Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,814 shares. Donaldson Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 3.79% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 111,665 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 0.93% or 536,544 shares. Shell Asset invested 0.56% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Washington Corporation invested in 80 shares or 0.02% of the stock. S R Schill And Associates owns 1% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,336 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83M was made by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million worth of stock or 26,557 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.04 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.02% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Principal Fincl Inc has 16,093 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability holds 1,000 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 190,751 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) stated it has 60 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Macquarie Group Ltd accumulated 45,144 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na reported 0% stake. Raymond James & invested in 0% or 75,034 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 134,681 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 0.02% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 6,072 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 64,592 shares. Essex Investment Mngmt Co Limited Com accumulated 22,167 shares or 0.1% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, a Florida-based fund reported 12,575 shares. Secor Advisors Lp holds 0.07% or 10,105 shares. Armstrong Henry H Inc accumulated 0.08% or 16,036 shares.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26B and $9.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invitae Corp Com by 572,234 shares to 5.53M shares, valued at $129.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc Com by 473,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 575,460 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:GS).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $776,100 activity.

