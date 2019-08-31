Boeing Co Com (BA) Holder Alexandria Capital Has Increased Stake by $1.31 Million as Share Value Declined; Shellback Capital LP Has Boosted Its Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Holding by $815,000

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.58M, up from 145,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $184.67. About 1.14M shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $95; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.985 BLN TO $3.022 BLN; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $96; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Names Chief Financial Officer as CEO Search Continues; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: LULU 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +12%, EST. +8.6%; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – INVENTORIES AT END OF FISCAL 2017 INCREASED BY 10% TO $329.6 MLN COMPARED TO $298.4 MLN AT END OF FISCAL 2016; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2%, OR INCREASED 1% ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees 1Q EPS 44c-EPS 46c; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: LULU 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +11%, EST. +8.6%

Alexandria Capital Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 64.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc bought 3,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,792 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 5,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 2.89 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N SEES FY SHR $16.40 TO $16.60; 26/03/2018 – Boeing completes its Dreamliner family with the first 787-10 delivery; 26/03/2018 – Boeing bets on Australian satellite company working to connect “hundreds of millions” of IoT devices; 17/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS IS AWARE OF AN INCIDENT WITH SOUTHWEST AIRLINE FLIGHT NUMBER 1380; 12/04/2018 – NEW PROPOSAL FOR BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP SUBMITTED TO BRAZIL GOV’T ON TUESDAY, BRINGS DEAL CLOSER; 26/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – GULF AIR IS SET TO TAKE DELIVERY OF FOUR MORE DREAMLINERS THIS YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: All-Cash Transaction Is for $63 a Share; 05/03/2018 – Air Arabia Planning 100-Jet Deal for Airbus A320s or Boeing 737s; 20/04/2018 – Engine maker CFM recommends urgent checks on some Boeing 737 engines; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH MAHINDRA, HAL FOR FIGHTER JETS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,513 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Alpine Woods Cap Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,010 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 114,322 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Qci Asset Ny has 3,376 shares. Northrock Prtn Ltd Llc invested in 6,321 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Hills National Bank & Trust & Tru reported 8,437 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs owns 2.32M shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. At Fincl Bank has invested 0.27% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 1.51% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 71,800 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Co reported 4,309 shares. Mycio Wealth Ltd Liability owns 1,543 shares. Pnc Finance Service Group Incorporated invested in 0.42% or 1.11M shares. Riggs Asset Managment owns 22,832 shares. Ballentine Partners Ltd Com holds 2,535 shares.

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81 million and $689.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications Corp New by 3,727 shares to 47,820 shares, valued at $9.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,441 shares, and cut its stake in Arris International Plc.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03M and $841.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Farfetch Ltd by 25,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 387,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,605 shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 100.61 million shares or 1.84% less from 102.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.01% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 4,957 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 13,376 shares. Fagan Incorporated accumulated 8,560 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.07% or 35,560 shares. Segantii Cap Mgmt Limited reported 2.2% stake. Landscape Capital Ltd Liability owns 8,199 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Voloridge Management Limited Company stated it has 12,357 shares. 5,565 are held by Ww Asset Management Incorporated. 18,000 were reported by Eulav Asset Mngmt. Tobam accumulated 36,455 shares. Blair William & Communications Il reported 412,431 shares. Polaris Greystone Group Lc reported 24,159 shares.

