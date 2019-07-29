Boeing Co (Call) (BA) Valuation Declined While Financial Architects Has Decreased by $1.59 Million Its Position; Mirador Capital Partners LP Has Increased Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 269.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 14,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,808 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 5,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 8.14 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – JAMES PITARO NAMED PRESIDENT OF ESPN & CO-CHAIR, DISNEY MEDIA N; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY CONSOLIDATES COMPANY’S DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES; 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Studio Entertainment Business Segment Led by Alan Horn, Chairman of Walt Disney Studios, to Stay Virtually the Same; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS TALKS TO RUPERT MURDOCH ON REGULAR BASIS – CNBC; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $4B FIVE-YEAR FACILITY REPLACES $2.25B 5-YEAR CREDIT PACT; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (Call) (BA) by 95.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 4,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 200 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76,000, down from 4,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.44M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – Boeing has announced China will buy about $1 trillion of aircraft over the next 20 years; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS DELIVERS FIRST 737 MAX FOR SCAT AIRLINES; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ENTIRE ORDER OF NEW 787S WILL BE POWERED WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 1 percent; 24/04/2018 – RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC – RYANAIR EXERCISES 25 BOEING-MAX-200 OPTIONS; 10/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – DEAL IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.24 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 25/04/2018 – Boeing easily surpasses estimates on earnings per share; 12/04/2018 – Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Airbus Boost Jet Backlogs; 30/04/2018 – BOEING LANDED $110.2B OF NEW AIRCRAFT ORDERS IN 2017: CEO

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 119,564 shares to 9,147 shares, valued at $228,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tivo Corp by 45,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,987 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Club Tru Co Na stated it has 61,867 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 382,507 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Smith Moore And has 23,326 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Weiss Multi holds 0.41% or 147,500 shares. First Citizens State Bank And Trust, North Carolina-based fund reported 13,318 shares. 520,570 are owned by Macquarie Group Ltd. 28,041 were reported by Alexandria Cap Limited Co. Keating Counselors has invested 1.82% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dillon And Assocs Inc holds 62,705 shares or 2.26% of its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 0.77% or 2.74M shares. Moreover, Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership has 14.64% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Omers Administration has 0.02% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 17,900 shares. The California-based Main Street Limited Liability has invested 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cognios Ltd Llc invested in 0.74% or 18,889 shares. Mycio Wealth Prns Limited Liability Co accumulated 13,763 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.79 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,200 shares to 3,300 shares, valued at $594,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. The insider Smith Gregory D sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M. The insider McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of stock or 26,557 shares. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of stock or 2,916 shares.