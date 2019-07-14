Boeing Co (Call) (BA) Shareholder Creative Planning Lowered Holding as Share Value Declined; As Masimo (MASI) Valuation Rose, Holder Champlain Investment Partners Trimmed by $404,340 Its Holding

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Masimo Corporation (MASI) by 0.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 2,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 795,720 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.03M, down from 798,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Masimo Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $152.04. About 334,352 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 46.32% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.89% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 02/04/2018 – Masimo Announces UniView™; 22/04/2018 – DJ Masimo Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MASI); 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – RAD-97 IS NOW AVAILABLE BOTH WITHIN AND OUTSIDE UNITED STATES IN THREE CONFIGURATIONS; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – CONTINUOUS OXYGENATION AND VENTILATION MONITORING WITH UPGRADEABLE RAINBOW PARAMETERS IN A COMPACT, STANDALONE DEVICE; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Masimo; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO SEES FY EPS $2.88, EST. $2.81; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 09/03/2018 – Masimo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 09/03/2018 – MASIMO CORP MASI.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $97 TARGET PRICE

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Boeing Co (Call) (BA) by 96.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 33,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,200 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44,000, down from 34,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Boeing Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.59 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – But Boeing remains under pressure in the U.S. due to trade policy uncertainties; 18/04/2018 – President Trump pressured the emir of Kuwait into an arms deal on behalf of Boeing; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS FINALIZE ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTER; 04/04/2018 – BOEING IS `ASSESSING THE SITUATION’ ON US-CHINA TRADE; 05/04/2018 – Revised Boeing Contract Signals Capsule Won’t Fly With Crew Until 2019; 09/05/2018 – Boeing has about $20 billion in agreements with Iranian airlines for planes – but Trump’s plan to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal puts them in jeopardy; 18/05/2018 – IAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS WILL NOT MAKE HOSTILE BID FOR NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE NWC.OL , WILL NOT ENGAGE IN A BIDDING WAR; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER EXECUTIVE SAYS CO IS CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OPPORTUNITY FOR SUPER TUCANO SALES TO U.S. AIR FORCE; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS PERSONS SHOULD STEPS TO WIND DOWN ACTIVITIES THAT HAD BEEN PERMITTED UNDER SANCTIONS RELIEF; 30/05/2018 – Dubai Aerospace says sold 16 aircraft worth $900 mln

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Osterweis Cap Mgmt owns 1.92% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 80,444 shares. Financial Bank Of Stockton has 0.5% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wellington Shields Cap Management Ltd holds 6,857 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd Llc has invested 1.59% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Texas-based Avalon Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Crosspoint Capital Strategies Ltd Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 56 shares. Paradigm Financial Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.11% or 14,588 shares. Cullinan Assocs has invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Legal General Gru Public Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2.71M shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough And Incorporated reported 14,341 shares. Lee Danner And Bass Incorporated, a Tennessee-based fund reported 1,865 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp reported 740 shares stake. Sigma Investment Counselors owns 16,767 shares. Family Firm holds 0.4% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,888 shares. Factory Mutual Com stated it has 0.68% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 50.46 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73B and $27.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 32,285 shares to 36,285 shares, valued at $42.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 12,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,554 shares, and has risen its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. The insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50 million. On Friday, February 8 the insider McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million worth of stock or 19,500 shares. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million.

Analysts await Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.73 per share. MASI’s profit will be $38.95M for 52.07 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Masimo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.59% negative EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $490,000 activity. 30,000 shares were sold by Sampath Anand, worth $3.45M on Tuesday, January 15.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04 billion and $11.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 15,675 shares to 498,510 shares, valued at $173.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 32,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 885,321 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corporation Of Amer (NYSE:LH).

