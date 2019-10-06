Boeing Co (Call) (BA) Share Price Declined While Cypress Funds Lowered Stake by $37.49 Million; Roper Technologies (ROP) Shareholder Dupont Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $502,152

Cypress Funds Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (Call) (BA) by 54.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc sold 103,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 86,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.31M, down from 189,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $375.7. About 1.96M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Buy KLX for $63 a Share; 15/03/2018 – GE is building the GE9X for Boeing’s new 777x long-haul airplane; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Turkish Airlines Finalize Deal for Up to 30 787 Dreamliners; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 AIRCRAFT CONSISTS OF 22 787-8S SCHEDULED FOR 2020 & 25 787-9S SCHEDULED FOR 2023; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Jet Order to Give Boeing its Biggest 737 Max Fleet; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes on Southwest flight; 18/05/2018 – IAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS WILL NOT MAKE HOSTILE BID FOR NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE NWC.OL , WILL NOT ENGAGE IN A BIDDING WAR; 08/05/2018 – BOEING: RYANAIR ORDERED 25 AIRCRAFT; UTAIR AVIATION ORDERED 30; 20/04/2018 – Airline Regulators Call for Emergency Inspections of Boeing 737 Engines

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 1,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 19,099 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.00 million, down from 20,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $344.73. About 335,276 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $328.61 million for 27.10 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Roper Technologies Announces Record Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Roper Technologies Announces Record First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Roper Technologies to Acquire iPipeline, Leading Provider of Cloud-Based Software Solutions for the Life Insurance Industry – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Roper Technologies Announces New Segment Structure NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “DAT: Truckload Spot Rates Slip Seasonally, But Uncertainty Looms – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dubuque National Bank And Tru has 0.05% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 54,778 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 113,029 shares. Nomura reported 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Kelly Lawrence W And Associate Ca reported 61,838 shares or 3.86% of all its holdings. Newman Dignan & Sheerar owns 0.02% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 2,452 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt Service holds 0.71% or 1,912 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Co stated it has 23,488 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Telemus Ltd Liability Corporation reported 9,817 shares. Stonebridge Capital Ltd Llc reported 21 shares stake. Captrust Advsrs owns 72 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Yorktown Mngmt & Research Com invested in 1,100 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Fjarde Ap reported 47,343 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,873 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hikari Tsushin holds 15,600 shares.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 73,473 shares to 198,254 shares, valued at $15.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 6,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Globus Medical Inc A (NYSE:GMED).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Css Ltd Il reported 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Co stated it has 33,238 shares. 3,356 are held by Northeast Consultants. Capital Advisers Limited Company invested in 0.31% or 128,327 shares. Schnieders Capital Management Ltd Company owns 5,998 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability reported 7,990 shares stake. Moreover, Strategic Llc has 0.4% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,893 shares. Focused Wealth holds 545 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 125,887 shares stake. Viking Glob Invsts LP holds 4.54% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2.78 million shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 8,729 shares. Burt Wealth, a Maryland-based fund reported 219 shares. Grimes &, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 29,081 shares. 1,876 are held by Hanlon Management Inc. Carret Asset Management Ltd holds 0.51% or 8,830 shares in its portfolio.

Cypress Funds Llc, which manages about $356.95 million and $635.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6,000 shares to 176,000 shares, valued at $45.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 21,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).