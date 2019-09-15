Boeing Co (Call) (BA) Market Value Declined While Cypress Funds Has Trimmed Stake by $37.49 Million; Macy’s (M) Shareholder Advent Capital Management Decreased Its Stake

Cypress Funds Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (Call) (BA) by 54.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc sold 103,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 86,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.31M, down from 189,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – American to Retire 45 Boeing 737s in Next Two Years (Correct); 09/05/2018 – Boeing CEO Downplays Impact of Trump Canceling Iran Licenses; 02/05/2018 – SPR IN TALKS WITH BOEING, AIRBUS FOR NEW NARROWBODY RATE HIKES; 09/05/2018 – BOEING: AEROSPACE CREATES BIGGEST US TRADE SURPLUS OF SECTORS; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin: Revoking Boeing, Airbus licenses to sell jets to Iran; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 09/05/2018 – BOEING ON CUSP OF FIRST KC-46 TANKER DELIVERY TO USAF: CEO; 02/04/2018 – Jeppesen Teams with Bad Elf to Integrate Wireless Flight Data Transfers for General and Business Aviation Pilots; 02/05/2018 – BOEING: US TO LAUNCH FIRST DEEP-SPACE CAPABLE ROCKET W/N 2 YRS; 23/03/2018 – BOEING EXPECTED TO WIN ORDER FOR 787 FROM AMERICAN AIRLINES, BEATING AIRBUS A330NEO

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Macy’s Inc (M) by 53.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15 million, down from 215,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Macy’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.14. About 14.25 million shares traded or 22.81% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 20/03/2018 – Macy’s has a lofty goal for its private-label business. Here’s why; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s to Remain Active on Alibaba’s E-Commerce Platform TMall; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC – EXTERNAL SEARCH IS UNDERWAY FOR HOGUET’S REPLACEMENT AND COMPANY ANTICIPATES A WELL-ORDERED TRANSITION; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S – IN FISCAL 2018 COMPARABLE SALES ON OWNED BASIS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 20-30 BASIS POINTS BELOW COMPARABLE SALES ON AN OWNED PLUS LICENSED BASIS; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of CSAIL 2016-C6; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Buys New 1.3% Position in Macy’s; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Twelve Classes of GSMS 2014-GC22; 25/05/2018 – Macy’s Details Compensation For Incoming CFO Paula Price; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S, REPORTS KAREN HOGUET, CFO, TO RETIRE FEB. 2019; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C16

Cypress Funds Llc, which manages about $356.95 million and $635.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 20,000 shares to 65,000 shares, valued at $23.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 21,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Community Trust Inv owns 47,899 shares. Windward Mngmt Ca has 1.43% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 31,445 shares. Roffman Miller Associate Pa has invested 3.85% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kbc Nv reported 49,051 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. West Coast Lc has 0.31% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 135,350 shares. Cahill Fincl has 4,629 shares. Td Asset Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.30M shares. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 588 shares. 653 are owned by Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Company Pa. Hudson Valley Advisors Adv has invested 1.76% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dearborn Ptnrs Lc owns 0.13% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,768 shares. The Washington-based Washington Tru Bankshares has invested 1.31% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Logan Capital Mgmt Inc has 0.24% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 11,168 shares. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na has 13,341 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.75 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 85.19% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.27 per share. M’s profit will be $12.36M for 107.13 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Macy's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -85.71% negative EPS growth.