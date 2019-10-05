Boeing Co (Call) (BA) Holder Cypress Funds Decreased Its Stake; Hanesbrands (HBI) Shareholder Andra Ap-Fonden Trimmed Stake by $413,100 as Stock Value Declined

Cypress Funds Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (Call) (BA) by 54.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc sold 103,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 86,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.31M, down from 189,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $375.7. About 1.96 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/04/2018 – BOEING – THROUGH UNIT, AVIALL SIGNED PARTS DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH GE AVIATION; 18/05/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 carrying 104 passengers crashes in Cuba, media reports say; 18/04/2018 – Airlines began inspecting some Boeing 737s after the incident; 14/03/2018 – BOEING – THROGUH UNIT WILL IMPLEMENT ENTERPRISE RESOURCE PLANNING/LOGISTICS MANAGEMENT INFORMATION SYSTEM FOR QATAR ARMED FORCES; 16/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Boeing moves to keep 777X on track after engine snag; 06/04/2018 – Boeing, American Airlines Sign Major Order for 47 787 Dreamliners; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS THIS ENGINE MAY HAVE BEEN SUBJECT TO PROPOSED FAA AIRWORTHINESS DIRECTIVE; 26/04/2018 – One of the fan blades on the Boeing 737 broke off; 19/04/2018 – KLX collecting final bids; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger

Andra Ap-Fonden decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 7.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Andra Ap-Fonden sold 24,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 307,400 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.29M, down from 331,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Andra Ap-Fonden who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $14.82. About 2.97 million shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 24/04/2018 – HanesBrands Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2018 Full-Year Tax Rate 16%; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C TO 46C, EST. 47C; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.80; 09/03/2018 Beating the Buzzer: HanesBrands Flexes Quick-Turn Muscle to Deliver More Than Half a Million Pieces of March Madness Apparel; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Sales $6.72B-$6.82B; 30/05/2018 – NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC – MOSS SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF HANESBRANDS INC; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2(ND)-QUARTER AND ALL FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $322,950 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Evans Gerald, worth $147,350 on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold HBI shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 309.63 million shares or 1.97% less from 315.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Invest Advsrs holds 164,058 shares. Logan Capital Mngmt holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 440,387 shares. Parnassus Ca, California-based fund reported 15.83 million shares. Jensen Investment Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). 51,953 were reported by Moors Cabot. Seabridge Advsr Ltd holds 1.46% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) or 255,233 shares. Moreover, Old Second National Bank Of Aurora has 0.02% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). 90,000 were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Rampart Inv Limited Liability Co holds 8,640 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 86,492 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cibc World Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Dnb Asset Mngmt As owns 34,318 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 45,203 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 54,716 are held by Mackay Shields Ltd. Signaturefd Llc holds 80,642 shares.

Andra Ap-Fonden, which manages about $3.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 24,400 shares to 73,100 shares, valued at $4.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 13,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Analysts await Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. HBI’s profit will be $192.28M for 6.86 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Hanesbrands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Cypress Funds Llc, which manages about $356.95M and $635.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roku Inc by 60,000 shares to 410,000 shares, valued at $37.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).