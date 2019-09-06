Boeing Co (BA) Valuation Declined While Private Bank & Trust Co Has Decreased Position; Heartland Advisors Holding in Caretrust Reit (CTRE) Lowered as Stock Declined

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (CTRE) by 61.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 643,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.38 million, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Caretrust Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.1. About 286,857 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE); 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Announces Addition of Two New Provider Relationships; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in CareTrust; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q Rev $38.1M; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades CareTrust REIT To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Added Trio Healthcare and Hillstone Healthcare as Post-Acute Care Providers; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q EPS 19c; 08/05/2018 – CARETRUST REIT INC CTRE.O – QTRLY REV $38.1 MLN VS $30.6 MLN; 16/03/2018 CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.8% to $0.205 per Share; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust

Private Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 10.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co sold 1,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 12,267 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68M, down from 13,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $362.67. About 2.28 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 AIRCRAFT CONSISTS OF 22 787-8S SCHEDULED FOR 2020 & 25 787-9S SCHEDULED FOR 2023; 30/04/2018 – BOEING IS SUPPORTING NTSB PROBE INTO SOUTHWEST FLIGHT 1380; 04/04/2018 – BOEING, JET AIRWAYS ANNOUNCE ORDER FOR 75 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 25/04/2018 – Boeing says sees no threat to 777 output from Iran deal uncertainty; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY Rev $96B-$98B; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: EXTREMELY IMPORTANT TO GET EX-IM BANK OPERATING AGAIN; 24/05/2018 – New Boeing 777 will have folding wings; 11/05/2018 – AIRBUS SAYS HAS NO IMMEDIATE COMMENT ON IRAN OFFICIAL’S REMARKS; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Gulf Air Set to Take Delivery of Four More Dreamliners This Year; 13/04/2018 – Boeing studying impact of ‘anti-American’ legislation in Russia

More notable recent CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CareTrust REIT Expands in California Nasdaq:CTRE – GlobeNewswire” on February 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 28, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 27, 2018. More interesting news about CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CareTrust REIT Bolsters WLC Master Lease with Illinois Campus – GlobeNewswire” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Analysts await CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 9.37% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.32 per share. CTRE’s profit will be $33.00M for 17.21 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by CareTrust REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Src Energy Inc by 504,100 shares to 2.27 million shares, valued at $11.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 10,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,502 shares, and has risen its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “General Electric CEO Buys $3M In Stock – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 38.91 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20B and $708.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard (VB) by 4,756 shares to 58,850 shares, valued at $8.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (VO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,937 were reported by Rathbone Brothers Public Limited. Private Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Allied Advisory Service accumulated 58,848 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Ca stated it has 790 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Wealth Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company has 5,915 shares for 1.48% of their portfolio. 1,019 were reported by Farmers Tru. Leavell Mngmt holds 2,124 shares. Pentwater Cap Management LP reported 0.16% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Novare Cap Mngmt Limited invested in 1,519 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc invested in 0.6% or 39.94 million shares. Factory Mutual Insurance owns 0.68% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 146,000 shares. Mirador Lp owns 4,939 shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Smith Asset Mgmt Gp LP has 2.65% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 214,405 shares. Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Arizona-based Ironwood Fin Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).