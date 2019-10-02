Boeing Co (BA) Valuation Declined While Hyman Charles D Has Cut Position by $998,452; American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Holding Boosted by Phocas Financial Corp

Hyman Charles D decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D sold 2,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 101,145 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.82 million, down from 103,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $7.78 during the last trading session, reaching $367.16. About 2.29 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 21/05/2018 – Boeing Faces Fresh Union Vote; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION CEO: WON’T OFFER GEARED ENGINE FOR NEW BOEING PLANE; 30/05/2018 – Morocco consumer boycott has big business in its sights; 26/03/2018 – IBD: Boeing, GE Likely Winners Of This Massive American Airlines Order; 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says 25% of 787 Dreamliner Fleet Powered by Rolls-Royce Engines; 23/03/2018 – CANADA FOREIGN MINISTER FREELAND COMMENTS ON U.S. BOEING RULING; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SUPPORTING NTSB PROBE INTO SOUTHWEST ENGINE ACCIDENT; 04/04/2018 – Gulfstream Luxury Jets, Old Boeing 737s in China’s Tariff Sights; 14/03/2018 – Thousands of Boeing B777 and B747 Expendables at Jet Midwest, Inc; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin does not see Iran sanctions hiking oil prices

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 49,583 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.73% . The institutional investor held 480,440 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.12B, up from 430,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15.44. About 1.75 million shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Sees 2Q EPS 27c-EPS 29c; 11/04/2018 – PONDY OXIDES AND CHEMICALS -ALLOTTED STATUS OF AUTHORISED ECONOMIC OPERATOR- T2 BY INDIAN CUSTOMS UNDER AEO PROGRAMME; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 9% OVER COMPARABLE PERIOD ENDING MAY 6, 2017; 15/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Appoints Suja Chandrasekaran to Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, NAMES SUJA CHANDRASEKARAN TO BOARD; 15/05/2018 – RAGING CAPITAL EXITED TWLO, AEO, AAOI IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEO); 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC AEO.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $19; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q Net $94M

More notable recent American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “American Eagle Isn’t Promising Much – The Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AEO Inc. Announces New Sustainability Goals, Including a Comprehensive Plan to Be Carbon Neutral by 2030 – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did American Eagle Outfitters’s (NYSE:AEO) Share Price Deserve to Gain 86%? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AEO, CRK, LL and TOPS among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $59000.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eastgroup (NYSE:EGP) by 1,200 shares to 5,028 shares, valued at $58.31B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,710 shares, and cut its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 39.39 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Hyman Charles D, which manages about $799.29M and $958.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 3,938 shares to 156,558 shares, valued at $21.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 5,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,458 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Boeing’s Troubled Tanker Has Its Wings Clipped Again – Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Buy Boeing Before the Bounce Is Baked in and Complete – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Boeing (BA) PT Lowered to $445 at Baird on Increased Risk to Production Rates Over Coming 2 Years – StreetInsider.com” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Buckingham Previews Boeing’s Q3: ‘Tactically Bullish’ – Benzinga” with publication date: September 27, 2019.