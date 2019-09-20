Boeing Co (BA) Valuation Declined While Ashfield Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Position by $3.06 Million; Horizon Investment Services Has Decreased Its Position in Ugi New (UGI) by $2.84 Million

Horizon Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 82.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc sold 53,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 11,542 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $616,000, down from 65,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $50.1. About 401,631 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 16/05/2018 – UGI at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY REPORTS NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.55; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Rev $2.81B; 24/04/2018 – UGI Raises Dividend to 26c; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Net $276M; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 10/04/2018 – UGI Corporation to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 35.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc sold 8,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 15,369 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59 million, down from 23,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $381.43. About 2.01 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – LMI Aerospace Receives 2017 Boeing Excellence In Advocacy Award; 10/04/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: Boeing Announces Order for 50 737s; Airbus Shuts Down Revamp of A320; 02/04/2018 – Jeppesen Teams with Bad Elf to Integrate Wireless Flight Data Transfers for General and Business Aviation Pilots; 15/03/2018 – Look inside Boeing’s race against SpaceX to launch the next generation of human spaceflight; 12/04/2018 – Boeing to team up with India’s HAL and Mahindra for fighter jet; 30/04/2018 – Growing Boeing’s services unit “is a top priority,” CEO Dennis Muilenburg tells CNBC; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Deal With Boeing Is Valu/ed $4.25 Billion Including Assumption of About $995M in Net Debt; 06/04/2018 – American Airlines Expands Boeing 787 Fleet; 09/05/2018 – NO SAFER WAY TO MOVE THAN TO FLY: BOEING CEO MUILENBURG; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing

More notable recent UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Smart To Buy UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UGI Corp. (UGI) Reports Election of William J. Marrazzo and K. Richard Turner to Board; Announces Board Succession Plan – StreetInsider.com” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss UGI’s (NYSE:UGI) 61% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “UGI Corporation Elects Two Directors; Announces Board Succession Plan – Business Wire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 50 investors sold UGI shares while 125 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 142.82 million shares or 6.55% more from 134.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management stated it has 0.01% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & holds 0.03% or 156,383 shares in its portfolio. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd holds 5,199 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As reported 0% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Sequoia Finance Advisors Lc reported 4,909 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 461,137 shares. United Advisers Limited Co holds 4,184 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has invested 0.03% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Vident Investment Advisory stated it has 0.05% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Wheatland Inc reported 0.46% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,500 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id reported 382,850 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Co reported 0.08% stake. Doliver Advisors Lp reported 5,595 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI).

Analysts await UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 122.22% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by UGI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -115.38% negative EPS growth.

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $937.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 21,634 shares to 150,156 shares, valued at $20.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,574 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr (Prn).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “737 Buzz Draws Options Bulls to Booming Boeing – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qatar places $500M order with Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Today’s Pickup: Technology Deployment Specialist Velociti Enters Construction Market – Benzinga” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Wins Important Order After Fleet Rejig – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.30 billion for 40.93 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 20,593 are held by Thompson. Greenleaf Trust, a Michigan-based fund reported 5,782 shares. Joel Isaacson And Ltd Llc owns 4,058 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Alphamark Lc has 0.06% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Freestone Cap Lc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc has 0.07% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 9,850 shares. Associated Banc stated it has 1.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bowen Hanes And Co invested in 105,867 shares. Moreover, Atlantic Union Fincl Bank Corporation has 0.08% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 1,732 are held by Alesco Advsr Ltd Com. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc accumulated 2,467 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Wetherby Asset Mngmt holds 0.43% or 10,722 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 26,200 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Interactive invested in 100 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Lc reported 4,140 shares stake.