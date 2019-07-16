Boeing Co (BA) to pay $2.06 on Sep 6, 2019; Kcm Investment Advisors Lowered Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Stake

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) stake by 17.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,692 shares as Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD)’s stock declined 2.46%. The Kcm Investment Advisors Llc holds 42,267 shares with $2.30M value, down from 50,959 last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bk Ont now has $107.00B valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $58.65. About 859,414 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 6.06% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 29/03/2018 – TD Bank boss says protectionism moves troubling; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TD Bank lifts posted rate for 5-year fixed mortgages by 45 basis points- Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q CET1 RATIO 11.8%, EST. 11.7%; 22/05/2018 – Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design Selects TD Bank as New Financing Partner; 24/05/2018 – TD BANK TD.TO SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.67/SHR; 03/04/2018 – TD Bank Launches Adaptive Financial Education Program to Support Individuals with Diverse Abilities; 07/05/2018 – TD Bank Survey Finds Small Businesses Have Major Growth, Hiring Plans; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 24/05/2018 – TD Bank’s Profit Rises 17%; 08/05/2018 – TD Bank Invests in South Bronx Transitional Housing Community

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) is expected to pay $2.06 on Sep 6, 2019. (NYSE:BA) shareholders before Aug 8, 2019 will receive the $2.06 dividend. Boeing Co’s current price of $361.61 translates into 0.57% yield. Boeing Co’s dividend has Aug 9, 2019 as record date. Jun 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $361.61. About 4.64M shares traded or 3.18% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/04/2018 – BOC AVIATION – 10 AIRCRAFTS ON ORDER INCLUDE 2 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT, 2 AIRBUS A330NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT & 6 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT; 08/05/2018 – Boeing says will consult with U.S. on ‘next steps’ after Iran announcement; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS IS LOOKING FORWARD TO SEEING THE SAME CONSTRUCTIVE ATTITUDE AND ACTIONS OF THE US AND BOEING IN THE UPCOMING DS353 CASE; 14/03/2018 – Boeing does not field F-18s with stealth capabilities; 14/03/2018 – Boeing’s decline comes after a report said President Donald Trump wishes to slap $60 billion of tariffs on Chinese goods; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Announces Global Distribution Agreement for GE Aviation T700 Engines; 10/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – DEAL IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.24 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES- ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER 40 MAX 737 AIRCRAFT DELIVERY SO THAT AIRCRAFT TO BE DELIVERED IN CALENDAR YEARS 2025, 2026; 07/03/2018 – JET AIR YET TO PROVIDE CONFIGURATION ON ORDER FOR BOEING 787S; 05/04/2018 – Airbus Could Use U.S.-China Spat Against Boeing: Trade Update

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 1,464 shares to 11,858 valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1. It also upped The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) stake by 9,187 shares and now owns 37,548 shares. Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) was raised too.

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 11.28 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.76% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Better Buy: Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) vs. Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 15, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Retire Early: 2 Top Stocks to Start a TFSA Pension Fund – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 15, 2019, Fool.ca published: “My Top 3 Bank Stocks to Buy This Summer – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Should You Add Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) to Your TFSA? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Why Buying TD Bank (TSX:TD) Stock Offers Growth to First-Time Dividend Investors – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Boeing Bags Massive U.S. Navy Drone Contract – Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing: Buying The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “American Airlines and United Airlines Cancel More Boeing 737 MAX Flights – Motley Fool” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Next 737 MAX un-grounding efforts – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Barr recuses himself from 737 MAX probe – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $203.45 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. It has a 20.7 P/E ratio. The Commercial Airplanes segment provides commercial jet aircraft for passenger and cargo requirements, and fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold The Boeing Company shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.44% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.11% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,461 shares. Peddock Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 512 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Perella Weinberg Management Limited Partnership owns 14,601 shares. Michigan-based Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.25% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kistler stated it has 3,112 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Prudential Public Limited Co reported 401,424 shares. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc holds 0.78% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 16,767 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Limited Liability Company owns 1,753 shares. Mason Street Lc holds 0.59% or 74,960 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Invest Management Communications holds 3,383 shares. Aviance Capital Partners Limited Liability Corporation, a Florida-based fund reported 30,928 shares. Moneta Group Lc invested in 0.21% or 7,897 shares. 22,860 are held by Bridgewater Assoc L P.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. The insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million. 12,637 shares valued at $5.03 million were sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. 26,557 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. Shares for $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL.

Among 10 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $431.38’s average target is 19.29% above currents $361.61 stock price. Boeing had 28 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by Seaport Global on Monday, March 11. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $525 target in Friday, March 8 report. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 10 report. As per Thursday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 11 by DZ BANK AG. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Monday, March 11. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 14. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Hold”.