Boeing Co (BA) to pay $2.06 on Sep 6, 2019; Ebay Has 1.12 Sentiment

Ebay Inc (EBAY) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 308 active investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 274 reduced and sold stock positions in Ebay Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 711.61 million shares, down from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Ebay Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 9 to 8 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 44 Reduced: 230 Increased: 189 New Position: 119.

The stock increased 2.27% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $39.69. About 8.46M shares traded. eBay Inc. (EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 18/04/2018 – Analyst Brian Nowak says eBay’s move away from PayPal could juice the company’s numbers in the long run; 25/04/2018 – EBAY REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Giosis’ Japan Business Deal Expected to Close in 2Q; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC – MARKETPLACE PLATFORMS DELIVERED $2.1 BLN OF REVENUE AND $22.5 BLN OF GMV IN QTR; 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CONTINUES TO PROVIDE A COMPREHENSIVE PAYMENTS SOLUTION TO EBAY UNDER EXISTING OPERATING AGREEMENT THROUGH JULY 2020; 25/04/2018 – EBay: StubHub Drove Rev of $232 M, Up 9% on Both an As-Reported Basis and FX-Neutral Basis; 19/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $50; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 53C, EST. 53C

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $433.25M for 19.46 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

eBay Inc. operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company has market cap of $33.72 billion. The Company’s platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. It has a 15.34 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and Ticketbis platforms that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Kingstown Capital Management L.P. holds 11.43% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. for 1.50 million shares. Baupost Group Llc Ma owns 29.29 million shares or 9.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lindsell Train Ltd has 6.37% invested in the company for 8.87 million shares. The New York-based Starboard Value Lp has invested 5.7% in the stock. Hs Management Partners Llc, a New York-based fund reported 3.87 million shares.

