Boeing Co (BA) to pay $2.06 on Sep 6, 2019; DSP Group (DSPG) Has 1.6 Sentiment

DSP Group Inc (DSPG) investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.72, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 48 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 30 sold and reduced their equity positions in DSP Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 15.62 million shares, down from 15.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding DSP Group Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 25 Increased: 32 New Position: 16.

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) is expected to pay $2.06 on Sep 6, 2019. (NYSE:BA) shareholders before Aug 8, 2019 will receive the $2.06 dividend. Boeing Co’s current price of $348.09 translates into 0.59% yield. Boeing Co’s dividend has Aug 9, 2019 as record date. Jun 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.69% or $13.34 during the last trading session, reaching $348.09. About 9.57M shares traded or 113.18% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $14.30-Adj EPS $14.50; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin says Boeing, Airbus licenses to sell jets to Iran to be revoked; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ACCELERATING EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM RELATING TO THE CFM56 ENGINE FAMILY – STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – BOEING, GERMAN AEROSPACE COMPANIES PARTNER FOR BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES ON THE H-47 CHINOOK, A CONTENDER IN STH HEAVY-LIFT HELICOPTER COMPETITION; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT POLITICO EVENT; 28/03/2018 – BOEING HIT BY WANNACRY VIRUS, FEARS IT COULD CRIPPLE SOME VITAL AIRPLANE PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT- SEATTLE TIMES, CITING MEMO; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY EPS $16.40-EPS $16.60; 13/03/2018 – MANILA (Reuters) — The United States handed over six surveillance drones to its ally the Philippines on Tuesday, as part of efforts to boost its ability to tackle a growing threat from Islamist militants and to respond to natural disasters

Raging Capital Management Llc holds 4.44% of its portfolio in DSP Group, Inc. for 2.17 million shares. Awm Investment Company Inc. owns 452,460 shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Apis Capital Advisors Llc has 1.18% invested in the company for 69,800 shares. The Illinois-based Perritt Capital Management Inc has invested 1.11% in the stock. Eam Investors Llc, a California-based fund reported 130,668 shares.

Analysts await DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, down 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.07 per share. DSPG’s profit will be $454,298 for 196.38 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by DSP Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.00% negative EPS growth.

DSP Group, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications worldwide. The company has market cap of $356.85 million. It operates through three divisions: Home, Office, and Mobile. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. Shares for $5.03M were sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. On Tuesday, February 12 LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 8,500 shares. 2,916 shares valued at $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. 19,500 shares valued at $7.83 million were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million worth of stock.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 23.14% above currents $348.09 stock price. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of BA in report on Monday, May 13 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, February 28. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by J.P. Morgan. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Seaport Global. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $525 target in Thursday, February 28 report. Goldman Sachs maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Thursday, March 14. Goldman Sachs has “Hold” rating and $425 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Argus Research. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Sell” rating by Landesbank on Wednesday, March 13. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”.

