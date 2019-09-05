Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined While Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Position by $19.05 Million; Orbimed Advisors Trimmed Its Stryker (SYK) Holding by $15.01 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Orbimed Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 58.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 76,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The hedge fund held 54,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.67 million, down from 130,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $219. About 623,269 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 14/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Stryker to showcase its groundbreaking Target Guided Surgery navigation system at the Combined Otolaryngology Spring Meetings; 10/04/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 22/03/2018 – REG-Stryker to host conference call on April 26, 2018; 29/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Stretcher, Stryker Model 1125 30-inch Zoom Motorized – 36C26318Q0412; 14/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ And K9s For Warriors Ceremony To Arnold Palmer Invitational To Kick Off 2018 Tournament Schedule; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, Large; Catalog Number: 0400-760-000 Sterile personal; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Revolution CMS w/ Femoral Breakaway Nozzle & Med. Press., Product Number:; 21/03/2018 – Stryker Hip Lawsuit Attorneys at Bernstein Liebhard LLP Note Upcoming Conferences in New Jersey LFIT V40 Femoral Head; 07/05/2018 – Stryker’s Trevo™ Retriever becomes first and only device indicated for acute ischemic stroke treatment up to 24 hours in

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.21M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $356.53. About 2.74 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – Boeing to Introduce Additional Charitable Investment and Employee Benefits Programs Throughout 2018 as Part of Broader Tax Reform Package; 08/05/2018 – BOEING ’18 NET ORDERS INCLUDE 71 FOR 787; 08/03/2018 – BOEING – CO WILL OVERSEE SCREENING, SELECTION & TRAINING OF 100 OKAY AIRWAYS PILOT CADETS OVER NEXT 5 YRS; 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says Deploying Support Teams to Mitigate Impact of Extra Rolls-Royce Inspections; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FAA orders engine inspections after Southwest explosion; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: TUI ORDERED 2 737 AIRCRAFT, UPS ORDERED 14 747, 4 767; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – INTEGRATED BOEING GLOBAL FLEET CARE DEAL FOR SINGAPORE AIRLINES & SCOOT WERE TRANSFERRED TO BOEING ASIA PACIFIC AVIATION SERVICES PTE LTD; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: POTENTIAL DEAL WITH BOEING IS COMPLEX; 30/05/2018 – Agylstor™, a High Density Computational Storage Leader, Announces Investment From Boeing HorizonX Ventures; 02/05/2018 – SPR IN TALKS WITH BOEING, AIRBUS FOR NEW NARROWBODY RATE HIKES

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70 billion and $6.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 81,214 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $73.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proqr Thrapeutics N V (NASDAQ:PRQR) by 544,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.98M shares, and has risen its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $710.80M for 28.82 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wen Hldg Inc by 133,825 shares to 2.50 million shares, valued at $44.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 38.25 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.