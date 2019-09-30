Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined While Smith Moore & Company Boosted Stake by $1.21 Million; As Mdc Partners (MDCA) Shares Rose, Indaba Capital Management LP Has Raised Holding

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 265,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.95% . The hedge fund held 7.18 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.10M, up from 6.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.97M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.96. About 199,796 shares traded. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 51.92% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 25/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Loss $31.4M; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.56; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 02/04/2018 – MDC Partners Enters into Strategic Partnership with Instrument, a Leading Independent Digital Agency; 15/05/2018 – Allison+Partners First Global Agency to Adopt Proof Analytics; 12/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC MDCA.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM ; RATING $11.00; 26/04/2018 – MDC Partners Appoints Desirée Rogers as Independent Director to Its Bd; 19/04/2018 – DJ MDC Partners Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDCA); 23/05/2018 – MDC Partners at Citi SMID Conference – One-on-One Jun 7

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 37.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 3,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,154 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.42M, up from 8,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.73M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – Boeing Reports First-Quarter Deliveries; 24/04/2018 – Ryanair to Order Further 25 Boeing 737 MAX 200 Aircrafts; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 90-DAY PERIOD U.S. WILL REVOKE AUTHORIZATION FOR EXPORT TO IRAN OF COMMERCIAL PASSENGER AIRCRAFT, PARTS AND SERVICES; 30/04/2018 – BOEING ‘FULLY CONFIDENT’ IN SAFETY OF 737 FLEET: MUILENBURG; 15/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS WTO FOUND MOST SUPPORT FOR AIRBUS EXPIRED IN 2011; 08/03/2018 – BOEING – CO WILL OVERSEE SCREENING, SELECTION & TRAINING OF 100 OKAY AIRWAYS PILOT CADETS OVER NEXT 5 YRS; 15/05/2018 – WTO FINDS EU SUBSIDIES HARM BOEING, CLEARING WAY FOR SANCTIONS; 18/05/2018 – Yannis Koutsomitis: #BREAKING — A Cubana Airlines Boeing 737 with more than 100 passengers has crashed soon after takeoff from; 05/03/2018 – BOEING – WILL FILE LEGAL CHALLENGE RELATED TO IAM PETITION, NLRB WILL DETERMINE IF PETITION WILL PROCEED AS FILED; 29/03/2018 – Lion Is Ready for More Orders After Big Deals for Airbus, Boeing

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.73 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold MDCA shares while 24 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 47.48 million shares or 1.16% less from 48.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wms Partners stated it has 0.07% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 31,339 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Kings Point Capital Mgmt reported 26,347 shares. Fmr Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Stanley Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 1.54M shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon has 168,127 shares. Sei Investments holds 0% or 169,492 shares in its portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset Management holds 0.11% or 656,743 shares. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Susquehanna Int Group Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). 9,465 were reported by Legal And General Public Ltd.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,891 activity.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66M and $444.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 10,689 shares to 57,854 shares, valued at $20.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.