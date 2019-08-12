Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined While Shoker Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Position; Heitman Real Estate Securities Position in Ventas (VTR) Has Decreased as Share Value Rose

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 8,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 144,745 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.24 million, down from 153,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $71.58. About 1.79M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Ventas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VTR); 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ventas’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR $3.99; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q EPS 22c; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ventas, Inc. at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Rev $943.7M

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,189 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, down from 6,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 3.10M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/03/2018 – AIRBUS EXPECTS TRUMP, BOEING TO PURSUE WTO MORE AGGRESSIVELY; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: No Change to 2018 Guidance or Capital Deployment Strategy; 09/05/2018 – Europeans work to save Iran deal, and business, after Trump pulls out; 12/04/2018 – David Ljunggren: Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 16/04/2018 – WHEELTUG PLC ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF A SLOT AGREEMENT FOR 15 BOEING 737NG AND AIRBUS A320 FAMILY AIRCRAFT; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 25/04/2018 – BOEING BOOKED FINAL C-17 CARGO JET SALE TO INDIA IN 1Q; 25/04/2018 – AIRBUS CURRENTLY PRODUCING 55 A320-FAMILY AIRCRAFT A MONTH; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES TRADE, GLOBAL CARGO GROWING IN ALL REGIONS: CEO; 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-Arms maker Diehl calls for harmonised export rules in Europe

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.02 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grace & White Inc has 30,750 shares. Oakbrook Limited Liability Company has invested 0.53% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Proshare Advisors Ltd holds 249,153 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Dearborn Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 0.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 6,770 shares. Moreover, Coldstream Cap Mngmt has 1.03% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 30,920 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Ci Investments has invested 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Main Street Rech Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ubs Asset Americas Inc has 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Arvest National Bank & Trust Division owns 1,051 shares. Palladium Partners Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.89% or 32,549 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 1,513 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cls Invests Limited Liability Company owns 6,750 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Neumann Management Lc holds 730 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 278,329 shares or 2.3% of its portfolio. Capital Fund Mgmt invested in 30,528 shares.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23 million for 19.04 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Homrich & Berg holds 5,874 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md, Maryland-based fund reported 3.32M shares. Maryland-based Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Bb&T Limited Liability Corp reported 186,533 shares stake. Hexavest, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 622,645 shares. Creative Planning reported 0.01% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). First Manhattan holds 0% or 1,997 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 4,039 shares. Moreover, Tobam has 1.7% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 527,964 shares. Tcw Grp Inc reported 0.11% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Paradigm Ltd Liability owns 53,683 shares or 1.3% of their US portfolio. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 8,455 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Reinhart Ptnrs Inc has 271,990 shares for 1.62% of their portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp has 35,205 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd invested 0.02% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paramount Group Inc by 256,093 shares to 1.93M shares, valued at $27.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 24,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP).