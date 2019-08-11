Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined While Shoker Investment Counsel Decreased by $633,222 Its Position; Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Shares Declined While Smithbridge Asset Management Increased Position by $338,410

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,189 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, down from 6,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 2.99M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – INDIA’S JET AIRWAYS PLANNING FOLLOW-ON BOEING 737 MAX ORDER; 20/04/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES MAKES STATEMENT TO BOURSE ON BOEING ORDER; 20/03/2018 – LMI AEROSPACE COMPOSITES GETS BOEING THERMOPLASTICS CONTRACT; 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American; 01/05/2018 – Boeing swoops on aircraft services group KLX; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS SOMEONE FOUND PART FROM SOUTHWEST AIRCRAFT 70 MILES (113 KM) NORTH OF PHILADELPHIA AIRPORT; 17/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Arming the world: Inside Trump’s “Buy American” drive to expand weapons exports; 15/03/2018 – Boeing skids to longest losing streak since 2016; 07/03/2018 – Ryanair offers cheaper training to pilots after staffing troubles; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA BOEING B777 LEASE TERM 10 YEARS

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 86.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 7,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 16,982 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 9,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $34.53. About 7.54 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Lc has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 69,200 were reported by Shelter Insur Retirement Plan. Mcdaniel Terry & Company holds 1.27% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 170,492 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.15% or 7.59 million shares in its portfolio. 10.78M are owned by Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership. Private Wealth Ptnrs Limited Com, a California-based fund reported 14,750 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 308,238 shares. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership accumulated 22,643 shares. Portland Global Limited Liability Company reported 42,577 shares. Principal Financial Gp reported 2.12M shares. Westfield Management Co LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 4,824 shares. 61,035 are held by Maple Capital Mgmt. Fmr Limited stated it has 4.78M shares. Yhb Inc stated it has 42,159 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger wins contract for Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico offshore projects – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger Keeps Hope Alive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Have Patience, Schlumberger Is On The Right Track – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.02 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Services Automobile Association accumulated 437,685 shares. Cap Ca invested 0.31% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Citizens And Northern Corp invested in 0.98% or 4,625 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 400,000 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Moreover, Wesbanco Bancshares has 1.73% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 90,780 shares. Westover Cap Advisors Limited Liability holds 7,913 shares. Family Firm holds 0.4% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,888 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Schroder Investment Grp, a Maine-based fund reported 153,596 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,410 shares. Fire owns 75,000 shares. Loews Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Invesco Ltd reported 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fil Limited accumulated 5,971 shares or 0% of the stock. Steinberg Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 544 shares.