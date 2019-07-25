Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined While Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Cut Its Position; Northstar Investment Advisors Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Has Cut by $993,962 as Market Valuation Rose

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 3,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,632 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.27M, down from 66,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.76% or $13.58 during the last trading session, reaching $347.85. About 8.66 million shares traded or 94.81% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q EPS $4.15; 05/03/2018 – BOEING `DOESN’T SEE’ BRINGING BACK PASSENGER 767 JETS; 21/05/2018 – Boeing Faces Fresh Union Vote; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT POLITICO EVENT; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Amazon pressures Boeing in Airbus freighter talks (Video); 30/04/2018 – BOEING HAS ‘SOLID’ PROCESS FOR REVIEWING DISCRIMINATION CLAIMS; 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 23/03/2018 – The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) unanimously voted in January to reject Boeing’s complaint and discarded a Commerce Department recommendation to slap a near 300 percent duty on sales of the 110-to-130-seat Bombardier CSeries jets for five years; 01/05/2018 – BOEING TO BUY AEROSPACE PARTS DISTRIBUTOR KLX FOR $4.25B

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc sold 18,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 222,510 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.01M, down from 241,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $56.59. About 9.72 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79M and $538.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 28,072 shares to 43,045 shares, valued at $6.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.86 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by McAllister Kevin G. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. $10.50 million worth of stock was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. Shares for $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) by 11,400 shares to 73,093 shares, valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,801 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,837 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).