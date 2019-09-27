Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined While Pathstone Family Office Lowered Its Position; Lyons Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $655,662 as Shares Rose

Pathstone Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 45.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc sold 1,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,903 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $692,000, down from 3,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $382.87. About 2.50 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING & SIAEC CONFIRMED COMPLETION OF DEALS & PROCESSES NECESSARY TO FULLY ENABLE BAPAS JV; 09/05/2018 – Boeing eyes hefty loss over Iran sanctions; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q REV. $23.4B, EST. $22.23B; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 05/04/2018 – Shandong Airlines Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for New Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft; 17/04/2018 – China to open auto market as trade tensions simmer; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft with ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Data; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants Boeing to build stealth F-18s for a ‘good price’ but they don’t exist; 04/04/2018 – APPLE, BOEING MAY GET HURT BY ACCIDENT IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Japan’s new advanced fighter may be based on existing foreign design

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 80.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 4,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 10,997 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47 million, up from 6,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 20.10 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP; 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 29/03/2018 – PRESTARIANG – UNIT AWARDED CONTRACT BY LEMBAGA HASIL DALAM NEGERI MALAYSIA TO PROVIDE MICROSOFT SOFTWARE LICENCES, SERVICES FOR 38.2 MLN RGT; 31/03/2018 – Microsoft chief breaks up Windows engineering team; 18/04/2018 – SAGlobal and 360 Vertical Solutions Join Forces to Create Leading Global Microsoft Dynamics 365 Service Industries Partner; 17/04/2018 – MSFT: #BREAKING: #SCOTUS dismisses the @Microsoft case as moot in light of the passage of the #CLOUD Act. – ! $MSFT; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 12/03/2018 – Yealink Delivers Future-Proof Voice Solutions for the Microsoft Teams platform; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81B and $847.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc by 13,053 shares to 14,012 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (KLD) by 5,737 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,737 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 41.08 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.