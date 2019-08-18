Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined While Grand Jean Capital Management Has Decreased Position; Global Thematic Partners Has Raised Its Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) Position

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 372,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 6.72 million shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.98M, up from 6.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.26B market cap company. The stock increased 9.86% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $7.91. About 14.23M shares traded or 120.75% up from the average. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 21.24% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE REDUCED VIPS IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $3.2B, EST. $3.08B; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop to Invest Up to $250 Million in Private-Equity Fund; 14/05/2018 – VIPS SEES 2Q REV. 20.5B YUAN TO 21.3B YUAN, EST. 21.37B YUAN; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Rev $3.2B; 15/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Vipshop Trades Actively; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Sees 2Q Rev CNY20.5B-CNY21.3B; 19/04/2018 – Vipshop Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – LOOKING AHEAD, WILL CONTINUE TO WORK CLOSELY WITH TENCENT AND JD.COM IN ORDER TO IMPROVE TRAFFIC FLOW AND CONVERSION RATES; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER ADS RMB 0.77

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 8,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 18,123 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91M, down from 26,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.83M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/05/2018 – UTX: INTERESTED IN POTENTIAL SOLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes on Southwest flight; 25/05/2018 – Boeing Said to Embed Ex-737 Max Boss at Rolls to Fix Engine Woes; 05/03/2018 – Air Arabia Planning 100-Jet Deal for Airbus A320s or Boeing 737s; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Intends to Purchase 10 Boeing 787-9 Jets Valued at $2.82 Billion at List Prices; 31/05/2018 – BOEING HASN’T MISSED ANY JET DELIVERIES DUE TO SUPPLIER STRAIN; 05/03/2018 – BOEING SEES `797′ HAVING 40% LOWER TRIP COSTS VS COMPETITION; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEEING GROWING MILITARY, FREIGHT DEMAND FOR 767; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to Class B of United Airlines’ 2018-1 EETC; 17/05/2018 – DUBAI AEROSPACE IN TALKS W/ AIRBUS, BOEING FOR JET ORDER: RTRS

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 16,293 shares to 2.11 million shares, valued at $78.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 5,662 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 740,376 shares, and cut its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors owns 4,094 shares. Inv Management Of Virginia Ltd Company stated it has 3,257 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Com Oh has 12,030 shares for 2.9% of their portfolio. Ar Asset Mngmt owns 13,525 shares. The Indiana-based Peloton Wealth Strategists has invested 2.51% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Clean Yield Group Inc accumulated 1,365 shares. 832 are owned by Jag Cap Management Ltd Liability Co. Moreover, Paragon Cap Management Lc has 0.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Benjamin F Edwards owns 7,445 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 20,062 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Davenport & Lc invested in 0.88% or 185,150 shares. Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora stated it has 1.21% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hengistbury Ptnrs Llp owns 86,500 shares. Cambridge Rech accumulated 89,689 shares. Truepoint Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 1,154 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.28 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $245.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications by 6,615 shares to 37,678 shares, valued at $13.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 102,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc..

