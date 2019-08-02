Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined While First Dallas Securities Has Increased Position; Mattel (MAT) Shareholder Riverhead Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $641,400 as Stock Price Rose

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 1,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 17,578 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.71M, up from 15,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $6.89 during the last trading session, reaching $334.29. About 6.39M shares traded or 40.26% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/05/2018 – Malaysian PM says search for MH370 may be resumed if new evidence found; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: KLX Deal Includes Assumption of About $1 Billion in Net Debt; 24/04/2018 – Boeing, Ryanair Announce Order for 25 737 MAX 8s; 30/05/2018 – Boeing at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – BOEING IS SUPPORTING NTSB PROBE INTO SOUTHWEST FLIGHT 1380; 30/05/2018 – Agylstor™, a High Density Computational Storage Leader, Announces Investment From Boeing HorizonX Ventures; 15/05/2018 – WTO Ruling Advances U.S. and Boeing in Case Against Airbus; 24/04/2018 – Ryanair Holdings Exercises 25 Boeing-Max-200 Options; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS PERSONS SHOULD STEPS TO WIND DOWN ACTIVITIES THAT HAD BEEN PERMITTED UNDER SANCTIONS RELIEF; 08/03/2018 – Embraer CEO sees “very good” talks with Boeing, gov’t on tie-up

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mattel Inc (MAT) by 61.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 53,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The institutional investor held 34,084 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $443,000, down from 87,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mattel Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.92% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.59. About 7.20M shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 20/04/2018 – Mattel Filing: Margo Georgiadis Isn’t Entitled to Any Separation Payments or Benefits; 19/04/2018 – Mattel: Kreiz Will Become Chairman, Effective Election at Annual Meeting May 17; 25/04/2018 – SPIN MASTER – SUED MATTEL IN CONNECTION WITH MATTEL’S SALE AND MARKETING OF ITS MECARD BRANDED TOYS; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Puts Mattel Ratings on CreditWatch With Negative Implications; 25/04/2018 – SPIN MASTER SUES MATTEL FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT ON PATENTS RELA; 08/05/2018 – Mattel (MAT), Hasbro (HAS) Active on Renewed Chatter; 08/03/2018 Frida Kahlo’s great-niece in fight with Mattel over new Barbie doll; 20/04/2018 – Mexican artist Frida Kahlo’s family says judge blocks improper use of brand; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES MATTEL’S SR UNSECURED GUARANTEED BONDS TO; 17/05/2018 – MATTEL TOLD MGA IN LETTER NOT INTERESTED IN FURTHER DISCUSSIONS

Analysts await Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 22.22% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.18 per share. MAT’s profit will be $48.38M for 24.27 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.25 actual EPS reported by Mattel, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -156.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 22.22% or $0.04 from last year's $0.18 per share. MAT's profit will be $48.38M for 24.27 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.25 actual EPS reported by Mattel, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -156.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 1 sale for $1.64 million activity. The insider Eilola Michael J. sold 10,904 shares worth $171,356. Lynch Roger also bought $107,968 worth of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) shares. Shares for $418,800 were bought by DOLAN MICHAEL J. Kreiz Ynon also bought $1.00 million worth of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) on Thursday, February 21.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,862 shares to 20,507 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,086 shares, and has risen its stake in Discovery Communications Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05M and $139.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hodges Blue Chip Equity Income by 21,136 shares to 282,027 shares, valued at $4.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,030 shares, and cut its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties I (NYSE:RHP).