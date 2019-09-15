Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined While Country Club Trust Company Has Trimmed Its Holding by $333,788; As Carnival F (CCL) Share Value Declined, Maryland Capital Management Has Lifted Position by $315,284

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Carnival Corp F (CCL) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 6,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 68,345 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.18M, up from 61,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Carnival Corp F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $50.55. About 4.02M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 09/04/2018 – New Carnival Horizon Takes Cruise Retail Offerings To The Next Level With Most Expansive Shopping Space In The Fleet; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV & AUTHORIZES ADDED $1B SHARE; 22/03/2018 – REG-Carnival PLC: Carnival Corp & plc First Quarter Results; 22/03/2018 – Carnival’s profit driven by higher ticket prices, on-board spending; 16/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Named ‘America’s Most Trusted Cruise Line’ By Reader’s Digest For Fourth Year In A Row; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival says it will join the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 27/03/2018 – CIBS2018 is an lmmersive 360-Degree Water Carnival with Activities, Celebrities and Programs; 15/05/2018 – Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 Kicks Off 2018 Transatlantic Season; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees 2Q Adj EPS 56c-Adj EPS 60c; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL SEES FY ’18 NET REV YIELDS IN LINE W/ DEC. GUIDANCE

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 917 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 20,969 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.63 million, down from 21,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/05/2018 – CARET REAFFIRMS BOEING GOAL TO DELIVER 18 TANKERS BY DECEMBER; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – REFLECTING STRENGTH OF CARGO MARKET, NOW PLAN TO INCREASE PRODUCTION RATE ON 767 PROGRAM FROM 2.5 TO 3 PER MONTH BEGINNING IN 2020; 28/03/2018 – BOEING COMMENTS ON REPORTS OF RANSOMWARE ATTACK; 10/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS 1Q 737 DELIVERIES 132, UP VERSUS 113 IN 1Q07; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Net $2.48B; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 10/04/2018 – BOEING: PURCHASE VALUED AT $1.7B AT LIST PRICES; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 06/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIRLINES LOI TO BUY 10 BOEING 787-9 AIRCRAFT

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $870.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 5,170 shares to 29,099 shares, valued at $4.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH) by 98,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,917 shares, and has risen its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.75 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora has 1.16% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 9,022 shares. Mutual Of America Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Marietta Investment Prtnrs Lc holds 0.47% or 3,900 shares in its portfolio. 54,069 were reported by First Allied Advisory Ser Inc. Clal Insurance Limited has invested 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Crestwood Advsrs Group Ltd has invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Finemark National Bank And Trust reported 44,513 shares. B And T Mngmt Dba Alpha Mngmt reported 0.53% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Thrivent For Lutherans has 153,711 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 9,401 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors has 4,924 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Meyer Handelman reported 45,298 shares. The California-based Wealth Architects Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Dallas has 5.56% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 55,835 shares.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, worth $930,000.

