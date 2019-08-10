Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined While Cacti Asset Management Has Cut Position; As Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Valuation Declined, Provident Investment Management Raised Stake by $3.65 Million

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 1,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 255,125 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.31 million, down from 256,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 2.99 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/04/2018 – ENDERS SAYS BOEING SALES TEAM MOST `AGGRESSIVE’ IN 20 YEARS; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS PURCHASE ALSO ASSUMES ABOUT $1.0B OF NET DEBT; 15/03/2018 – India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement; 09/03/2018 – AIRBUS EXPECTS TRUMP, BOEING TO PURSUE WTO MORE AGGRESSIVELY; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Ventures invests outside the U.S. for the first time, contributing to the most recent funding round of Australian start-up Myriota; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Orders at 30 in Feb., Up From Jan. (Table); 21/03/2018 – Boeing Delivers First 737 MAX 9; 16/03/2018 – BA BOARD OKS WAIVER FOR DUBERSTEIN TO RUN FOR BOARD RE-ELECTION; 31/05/2018 – BOEING: CUSTOMER INTEREST IN NEW MIDRANGE JET `FIRMING UP’; 28/05/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Grows Order Book With New Sales

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 18.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 44,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 291,955 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.08M, up from 247,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $77.52. About 2.84M shares traded or 29.74% up from the average. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Amid Trade War Flare, Earnings Continue With Disney And Uber This Week – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Another 737 MAX hearing on Capitol Hill – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analyst Likes Southwest Airlines Earnings Print – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing: Buying The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $8.18 million activity. 2,137 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20 million on Wednesday, February 13.

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34M and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 42,885 shares to 153,198 shares, valued at $19.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kwmg Lc invested 0.65% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cornerstone Inc owns 4,094 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Ancora Advsrs Lc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 19,667 shares. Donaldson Cap Management Ltd owns 111,665 shares or 3.79% of their US portfolio. 4,670 are owned by Brinker Cap Inc. Bb&T Corporation owns 41,047 shares. Horan Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.7% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 7,034 shares. Allen Mngmt Ltd Llc has 2,428 shares. Bartlett And Com Lc has invested 0.14% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc holds 2,716 shares. Atlas Browninc holds 0.52% or 1,925 shares in its portfolio. Meyer Handelman holds 45,298 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Mycio Wealth Ltd Liability Com owns 1,543 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Stralem & Com holds 2.86% or 16,405 shares in its portfolio. Boys Arnold & owns 11,618 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.02 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett & Company has invested 0.21% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Fmr Limited Liability Company reported 3.52 million shares. Rowland And Com Inv Counsel Adv holds 10,863 shares. Fca Corp Tx reported 4,000 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Manufacturers Life Co The accumulated 167,304 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.04% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) or 336,900 shares. Provident Inv Mgmt holds 3.95% or 291,955 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset reported 12,573 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Los Angeles And Equity Rech Inc holds 0.1% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) or 221,510 shares. Oakworth Cap reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability owns 0.03% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 433,644 shares. Principal Fin owns 267,404 shares. 4,251 were reported by Blair William & Il. Natixis Advsr LP reported 25,982 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $160,688 activity.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $609.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 87,475 shares to 3,458 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 13,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 576,121 shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).

More notable recent Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Skyworks Releases Positive Sustainability Report – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Interesting SWKS Put And Call Options For May 3rd – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do You Know What Skyworks Solutions, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SWKS) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Skyworks Solutions Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.