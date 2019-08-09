Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined While Brave Asset Management Has Cut Its Position by $1.96 Million; As Valmont Inds Com (VMI) Stock Price Rose, Pioneer Trust Bank N A Has Cut Its Stake by $896,740

Pioneer Trust Bank N A decreased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc Com (VMI) by 21.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold 6,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The institutional investor held 25,437 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, down from 32,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01B market cap company. The stock increased 3.70% or $4.82 during the last trading session, reaching $135.02. About 132,917 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 06/03/2018 – VALMONT SEES LONG-TERM OPERATING MARGIN GREATER 12%; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SEES FY ADJ. EPS $8-$8.10, SAW $8; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC QUARTERLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.72; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $8-Adj EPS $8.10; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $8.00 TO $8.10; 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT REAFFIRMING FY 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SAYS IT MAY CONSIDER FURTHER ACTIONS TO CUT COSTS

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 54.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 5,148 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,281 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, down from 9,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $7.02 during the last trading session, reaching $336.35. About 3.59 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Industrials Up After Boeing Earnings – Industrials Roundup; 07/03/2018 – RPT-Trump tariffs would barely raise Boeing’s prices but could hurt sales; 27/04/2018 – No read-across to Airbus from Rolls engine problems on Boeing 787s -Airbus CFO; 09/03/2018 – Muilenburg downplayed concerns of a backlash from China, which has ordered thousands of jets. Boeing plans to open a new aircraft completion plant in China; 19/04/2018 – DJ Boeing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BA); 25/04/2018 – Boeing Leads Dow as Boost to Cash Outlook Eases Trade-War Alarms; 17/05/2018 – Boeing Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 12/04/2018 – New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY HAS AWARDED BOEING A FIVE-YEAR $427 MLN SOLE-SOURCE CONTRACT; 03/04/2018 – INDIA’S JET AIRWAYS JET.NS SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH BOEING BA.N FOR PURCHASE OF 75 BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT

More notable recent Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For April 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Would Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) CEO Steve Kaniewski on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Analysts await Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.34 EPS, up 28.57% or $0.52 from last year’s $1.82 per share. VMI’s profit will be $52.15M for 14.43 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Valmont Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 6.16% less from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6 shares. Btim accumulated 0.27% or 151,112 shares. Garrison Asset Management Ltd Co stated it has 0.79% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Utah Retirement System stated it has 0.01% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Nomura reported 1,880 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Qv has 137,779 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 227,717 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 27,177 shares. California-based Cetera Advisor Network Limited has invested 0.01% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Mutual Of America Capital Management reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Profund Lc owns 1,956 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.02% or 15,756 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Management Communication owns 3,622 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Co reported 226,201 shares. Florida-based Harvey Capital has invested 2.93% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ally Fincl stated it has 10,000 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 9,856 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. First City Cap owns 1,705 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Tn accumulated 1,742 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Meridian Mgmt Communications reported 950 shares. Capital Ltd Ca holds 0.82% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 9,018 shares. Country Trust Bancorp holds 0.01% or 321 shares. 23,352 are owned by Meritage. 740 are held by Noesis Cap Mangement. Sumitomo Life Ins Commerce accumulated 17,556 shares. Blair William & Il owns 0.64% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 276,534 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Liability Corp has 21,695 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Management accumulated 0.38% or 7,604 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Boeing’s 737 Planes Might Not Fly Until 2020: Report – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “The Best Offense May Be Great Defense Stocks: 5 Top Picks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analyst Likes Southwest Airlines Earnings Print – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “6 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: SNAP, BA, V, F, TWLO – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.35B for 34.89 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

