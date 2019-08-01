Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined While Brave Asset Management Cut Holding by $1.96 Million; Wilkins Investment Counsel Continues to Hold Stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 41.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 59,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 203,250 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35M, up from 143,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.36. About 814,017 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 54.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 5,148 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,281 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, down from 9,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $342.96. About 1.17M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 29/03/2018 – Defense One: EXCLUSIVE from @MarcusReports: Boeing shakes up its defense business – again; 18/04/2018 – KOREAN AIR PLANS TO CHECK FAN BLADES OF ITS ENTIRE BOEING 737 FLEET BY NOV – COMPANY OFFICIAL; 11/03/2018 – The Chinese yuan is growing in purchasing power, making Apple, Boeing and Delta more enticing to Chinese buyers. But if U.S. regulators raise more red flags about such transactions, it could start to stir some serious threats to capitalism; 09/05/2018 – BOEING MAKING PROGRESS ON TIE-UP TALKS WITH EMBRAER; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO: AEROSPACE IS STRONGEST OF BIG INDUSTRIAL MKTS; 06/03/2018 – Boeing Bolsters Airline Financing as Ex-Im Bank Dispute Drags On; 10/05/2018 – Boeing’s top executive in the Middle East said the company’s conservative strategy will protect it from any loss of business with Iran; 30/04/2018 – BOEING IS SUPPORTING NTSB PROBE INTO SOUTHWEST FLIGHT 1380; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Visits Boeing, Highlights New Funding for Manufacturing Lines

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.58 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83 million on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49 million was made by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. COLBERT THEODORE III also sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20 million on Wednesday, February 13.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32M and $179.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 42,458 shares to 47,458 shares, valued at $5.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe And Rusling Inc stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Aperio Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 353,591 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Roanoke Asset Mngmt Ny accumulated 27,236 shares or 4.84% of the stock. Holt Advisors Limited Co Dba Holt Prns Limited Partnership holds 1,300 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management stated it has 32,050 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. First Midwest Bancshares Trust Division owns 13,498 shares. Payden Rygel, a California-based fund reported 33,000 shares. Autus Asset Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Element Cap Mngmt owns 12,146 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Lederer And Associate Inv Counsel Ca owns 652 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Front Barnett Associates Llc accumulated 5,180 shares. Cypress Cap Group reported 15,539 shares. Cornerstone Inv Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sumitomo Life Insurance Com accumulated 17,556 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va accumulated 2,045 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 73,799 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Mason Street Lc holds 0.06% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 106,501 shares. Twin Cap Management, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 80,360 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset has 0.13% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 217,820 shares. Stelac Advisory Ltd holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 12,811 shares. Howe Rusling Inc reported 71,475 shares. 425,974 are held by Bollard Grp Incorporated Limited Com. Forward Mgmt Limited Com holds 32,480 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 9,132 shares. Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.05% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Lpl Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Lazard Asset Limited reported 138,459 shares. Institute For Wealth Lc has 19,691 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 125,336 shares. Kentucky Retirement System owns 32,638 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity. Shares for $210,526 were sold by Hagen Russell S on Friday, February 1.

