Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined While Blue Chip Partners Trimmed Position; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Tci Wealth Advisors Lowered Position by $322,020

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 1,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,141 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 7,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $5.32 during the last trading session, reaching $358.69. About 2.90M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/03/2018 – Boeing says it detected a ‘limited intrusion’ of malware into some of its systems; 26/04/2018 – BOEING GETS $427M DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY CONTRACT; 25/04/2018 – Boeing lifts guidance on higher defence and aviation spending; 14/03/2018 – DoD-US Air Force: Under Secretary of the Air Force visits Boeing; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2 percent; 06/04/2018 – US secondary loan prices weaken amid tariff threats; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Board Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to be nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to aid tr; 28/05/2018 – Mahindra and Boeing team up to make F/A-18 fighters in India; 09/05/2018 – BOEING ON CUSP OF FIRST KC-46 TANKER DELIVERY TO USAF: CEO; 11/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Reaction Engines, a UK Hypersonic Propulsion Co

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 89.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc sold 1,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 211 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $454.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.71% or $6.28 during the last trading session, reaching $175.73. About 17.39 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Leads a $1.38 Billion Investment in Delivery Giant ZTO; 06/03/2018 – Info Age (GB): EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba executive discusses the importance of the cloud to the enterprise EXCLUSIVE: The importance o; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s entry in Pakistan hailed as boost for digital economy; 29/05/2018 – ZTO to Hold Conference Call on May 29, 2018 to Discuss Strategic Investment by Alibaba and Cainiao; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Cloud Computing $699M, Up 103%; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Brings Its Cross-Border Ambitions to Alibaba’s Backyard; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – CERTAIN DEVELOPMENTS WITH RESPECT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE DEAL PROPOSED BY YUNFENG CAPITAL ON JUNE 6, 2016; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests another $2bn in south-east Asia’s Lazada; 30/05/2018 – GUANGDONG BOBAOLON 002776.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH XINHUANET, ALISPORTS ON SMART MANUFACTURING AND BIG DATA COOPERATION; 12/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL ALSO IN TALKS WITH SEVERAL GLOBAL AND CHINESE INVESTORS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kidder Stephen W reported 705 shares. Natixis stated it has 695,462 shares. Boys Arnold & Communication holds 0.66% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 11,618 shares. Argent Trust Company has invested 1.99% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Long Island Investors Limited Liability Co invested in 35,806 shares or 1.76% of the stock. Zacks Investment has 0.26% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 31,245 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Co owns 14,806 shares. Pointstate Capital LP invested 3.02% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 2,124 are owned by Leavell Investment Management. Apriem Advsrs accumulated 2,042 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Washington Com owns 106,651 shares. First Corp In holds 0.67% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,365 shares. Aqr Capital reported 1.33M shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Capital Glob Invsts reported 2.05M shares. Crestwood Advisors Group Lc reported 0.1% stake.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of stock or 8,500 shares. Shares for $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by Smith Gregory D. McAllister Kevin G also sold $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. COLBERT THEODORE III also sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 49.54 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43 million and $422.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 12,227 shares to 123,501 shares, valued at $9.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 50,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 387,399 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.92B for 38.88 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.53B and $227.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 73,488 shares to 82,288 shares, valued at $15.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.