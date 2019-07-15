Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined While Alpine Woods Capital Investors Has Trimmed Position by $1.14 Million; Roper Technologies (ROP) Holding Has Upped by First United Bank Trust

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 49.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, down from 6,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $361.95. About 3.50 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 21/05/2018 – KLX INC KLXI.O – AS A RESULT OF PENDING SALE OF AEROSPACE SOLUTIONS GROUP TO BOEING, COMPANY WILL NO LONGER BE PROVIDING ASG SEGMENT LEVEL GUIDANCE; 13/04/2018 – LIMA – BRAZIL’S TEMER SAYS CLOSING BORDER WITH VENEZUELA TO STOP REFUGEE INFLUX IS “UNTHINKABLE”; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES- ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER 40 MAX 737 AIRCRAFT DELIVERY SO THAT AIRCRAFT TO BE DELIVERED IN CALENDAR YEARS 2025, 2026; 31/05/2018 – BOEING SEES 5/MO PRODUCTION RATE AS `FLOOR’ FOR 777 PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Adds Boeing, Exits Alphabet, Cuts PayPal: 13F; 02/04/2018 – BOEING – THROUGH UNIT INTRODUCED NEW MOBILE VERSION OF ITS JDM FLIGHT DATA UPDATE TECHNOLOGY, AND A NEW ALLIANCE WITH BAD ELF; 07/03/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L CEO SAYS WOULD WANT TO PROVIDE ENGINE FOR BOEING’S POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET JET IF IT MAKES “COMMERCIAL SENSE”; 05/04/2018 – Shandong Airlines Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for New Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Backlog $486.25B; 23/03/2018 – Boeing says it won’t appeal a trade ruling on Bombardier

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 77.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 960 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,195 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $751,000, up from 1,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $382.04. About 138,154 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50B and $459.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6,500 shares to 24,500 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,664 shares, and has risen its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 49.99 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Permanens Capital LP reported 50 shares stake. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 215,191 shares. Massachusetts-based Contravisory Investment has invested 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.2% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Scott And Selber Inc holds 6,978 shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. Alpine Woods Cap Lc reported 3,010 shares. Bessemer Grp stated it has 114,654 shares. Cambridge Incorporated accumulated 2,353 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Fulton Bancshares Na has invested 0.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). California-based Stonebridge Mngmt has invested 1.4% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bbr Ptnrs Ltd reported 5,628 shares. Spirit Of America Management Corp owns 0.26% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,605 shares. Crossvault Cap Mgmt Lc reported 27,550 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel accumulated 0.53% or 15,792 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 26.28 million shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. $5.03M worth of stock was sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of stock.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Trump: Qatar Buying ‘Large Numbers’ Of Boeing Planes – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Europe Vows to Take on SpaceX in Reusable Rocketry – The Motley Fool” published on July 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Atlas Air Worldwide: Strong Contractual Revenue, Limited Fuel Risk, Tangible BV Discount – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Large-Cap Stocks in Trouble – Investorplace.com” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing (BA) Looking at Potential End of Summer Return for 737 Max – Bloomberg, Citing Comments – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

First United Bank Trust, which manages about $162.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell Mid (IWR) by 9,405 shares to 15,362 shares, valued at $829,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell Midcap Value Etf (IWS) by 3,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,333 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Growth Etf (IWP).

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “$925M acquisition of Roper Technologies’ subsidiary killed – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on June 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “DAT Adds Integrations to Support Thousands of TMS Users – GlobeNewswire” published on April 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Roper Technologies Announces Record 2018 Financial Results NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Spot market volume drops nearly a third from December 2017 – GlobeNewswire” published on January 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Technologies Schedules First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 29, 2019.