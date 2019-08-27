Boeing Co (BA) Stock Price Declined While Wills Financial Group Trimmed Its Position by $476,631; Steelcase (SCS) Holder Euclidean Technologies Management Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Value Declined

Wills Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 13.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc sold 1,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 7,921 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, down from 9,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $354.73. About 3.45 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – Boeing 2018 Aircraft Orders, by Airline, Through April 30; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Jet weight puzzle to determine China tariff impact on Boeing; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. OFFICIAL SAYS SURCHARGE REDUCTION WILL MAKE U.S. GOODS AND SERVICES MORE COMPETITIVE ON WORLD MARKET; 20/05/2018 – Bangkok Air Talking to Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier for 20 Planes; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Revoking Iran Aviation Licenses Would Hit Boeing and Airbus Deals; 20/05/2018 – Cuba begins to bury its dead from airline disaster; 14/03/2018 – Dow falls more than 100 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 23/03/2018 – DECISION LEAVES BOEING IN EXCLUSIVE TALKS FOR NEW 787 DEAL; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Boeing May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 3 Yrs

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 52.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 73,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The hedge fund held 66,896 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, down from 140,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $15.23. About 287,732 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase; 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office; 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 19C; 20/03/2018 – Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” ldeal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 16c; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year's $0.36 per share.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia has 92,819 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt owns 32,050 shares. Cambridge Financial Grp Incorporated invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Guardian stated it has 193,440 shares. Security Bancshares Of So Dak has invested 0.51% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Comerica Bancorp invested in 132,160 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Senator LP invested in 550,000 shares. The Nebraska-based Lawson Kroeker Inv Mngmt Inc Ne has invested 5.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sadoff Investment Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 660 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Lc accumulated 1,155 shares. 1,280 were reported by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Arcadia Management Corp Mi invested in 0.01% or 100 shares. First Fincl Bank Of Hutchinson has 0.26% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,198 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 0.1% or 4,369 shares. Burns J W Co New York accumulated 8,672 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year's $3.58 per share.

