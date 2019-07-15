Boeing Co (BA) Stock Price Declined While Shoker Investment Counsel Decreased by $633,222 Its Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Park National Has Cut Its Position

Park National Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp sold 24,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 588,831 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.45M, down from 613,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $138.9 lastly. It is down 28.55% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 25/04/2018 – Bill Gates used to memorize the license plates of Microsoft employees to keep tabs on them; 07/03/2018 – eXp Realty Announces February ICON Agents; 08/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 28/03/2018 – OANDA Exchange API app now available on Microsoft Dynamics 365; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CLIMBS AFTER GIVING 4Q REVENUE FORECAST ON CALL; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Lidell named White House deputy chief of staff

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,189 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, down from 6,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $361.65. About 4.22M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/04/2018 – BOEING HORIZONX INVESTS IN REACTION ENGINES; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT EVENT IN WASHINGTON; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Hit to Boeing from Chinese tariffs depends on definitions; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYSBOEING, AIRBUS LICENSES TO SELL AIRCRAFT, COMPONENTS TO IRAN WILL BE REVOKED; 15/05/2018 – WTO Ruling Advances U.S. and Boeing in Case Against Airbus; 11/04/2018 – Boeing joins $37 million investment in British rocket firm Reaction Engines; 18/04/2018 – Korean Air to inspect engines of Boeing 737 fleet by Nov – official; 26/04/2018 – BOEING GETS $427M DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY CONTRACT; 18/04/2018 – FRANCE’S BEA SAYS TO HELP WITH INVESTIGATION INTO ENGINE BLOWOUT ON SOUTHWEST BOEING 737

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 22,025 shares to 33,589 shares, valued at $895,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 6,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 49.95 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

