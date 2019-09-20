Boeing Co (BA) Stock Price Declined While Schnieders Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $401,115; As Idacorp (IDA) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Energy Income Partners Has Decreased by $2.19 Million Its Holding

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Idacorp Inc (IDA) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 21,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.28% . The hedge fund held 280,798 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.20M, down from 302,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Idacorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $110.94. About 123,462 shares traded. IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has risen 9.35% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical IDA News: 19/04/2018 DJ IDACORP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDA); 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.10 TO $4.25; 29/05/2018 – Idacorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp 1Q EPS 72c; 19/04/2018 – IDACORP, Inc. Declares Dividend; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.21 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.10-EPS $4.25

Schnieders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc sold 1,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,998 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18 million, down from 7,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $379.68. About 2.78 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – Boeing: All-Cash Transaction Is for $63 a Share; 09/05/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. exit from Iran deal puts pressure on European planemakers; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 18/05/2018 – IAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS WILL NOT MAKE HOSTILE BID FOR NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE NWC.OL , WILL NOT ENGAGE IN A BIDDING WAR; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 21/03/2018 – Boeing: Airplane Will Go Into Service With Thai Lion Air; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 20/04/2018 – EUROPEAN SAFETY AGENCY SAYS ORDERS INCREASED CHECKS ON CFM ENGINES POWERING SOME BOEING 737 JETS; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: TALKS WITH BOEING, BRAZIL GOVT ARE ADVANCED; 09/03/2018 – Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions: CEO

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plains Gp Holdings Lp by 243,152 shares to 5.23 million shares, valued at $130.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 751,284 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.78M shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

More notable recent IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “IDACORP, Inc. to Ring the NYSE Closing Bell® on February 12 – PRNewswire” published on February 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About IDACORP Inc (IDA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “IDACORP Announces Changes to Idaho Power’s Officer Team – PRNewswire” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Analysts await IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.91 earnings per share, down 5.45% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.02 per share. IDA’s profit will be $96.26 million for 14.52 P/E if the $1.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by IDACORP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 81.90% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold IDA shares while 94 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 36.73 million shares or 2.78% less from 37.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amp Investors Limited has 17,758 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Tn has 2,076 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 36,468 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.68% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Victory Capital Mgmt invested in 0% or 3,407 shares. 207,756 were accumulated by Voya Mngmt Lc. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 1,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 467,779 shares. First Bankshares Of Omaha reported 0.15% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested in 188,300 shares. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd owns 12,161 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 85,486 shares. Clean Yield Grp holds 0.06% or 1,700 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 6,750 shares. Everett Harris & Ca invested in 0.01% or 2,865 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hanson & Doremus Investment Mgmt stated it has 1.42% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). D L Carlson Invest Grp accumulated 0.92% or 8,233 shares. White Pine Cap Limited Company invested in 2,705 shares. L And S accumulated 847 shares. Duff & Phelps Invest Mngmt Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,690 shares. Clean Yield Gru reported 0.18% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Centurylink Invest holds 0.32% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,242 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Incorporated has 51,875 shares. Tru Of Vermont stated it has 19,064 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Edgemoor Invest Advisors holds 2.14% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 46,468 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd owns 13,975 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Blair William Co Il owns 282,282 shares. Hgk Asset Incorporated owns 0.27% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,553 shares. Sfmg Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.18% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,877 shares. Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Schnieders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $380.34M and $255.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,587 shares to 13,268 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).