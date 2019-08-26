Boeing Co (BA) Stock Price Declined While Maple Capital Management Raised Position by $812,292; As Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Shares Declined, Shareholder Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Lowered Its Holding by $1.55 Million

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 23.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 27,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 89,571 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, down from 116,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $72.91. About 7.93 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 30/05/2018 – VUZIX PARTNERS WITH QUALCOMM ON THE NEW SNAPDRAGON XR1 PLATFORM TO DEVELOP NEXT GENERATION AR SMART GLASSES; 15/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS QUALCOMM WAS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS AS PART OF COST REDUCTION PLAN ANNOUNCED IN JAN, CO IS CONDUCTING A REDUCTION OF FULL-TIME AND TEMPORARY WORKFORCE- SPOKESPERSON; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Announces Preliminary Results of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 08/03/2018 – Broadcom Bid for Qualcomm Is Likely to Face Longer U.S. Review; 18/04/2018 – China Commerce Ministry: Reviewing Deal Between Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors; 06/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer — 9th Update; 25/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Qualcomm claims its on-device voice recognition is 95% accurate; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – CFIUS DETERMINED THERE ARE “NATIONAL SECURITY RISKS” TO THE U.S. RELATED TO DEAL PROPOSED BY BROADCOM; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to March 23

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 12.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 2,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 19,396 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.40M, up from 17,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $358.96. About 4.35 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – Boeing: American Airlines Order Valued at More Than $12B at List Prices; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Japan’s new advanced fighter may be based on existing foreign design; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Hit by Cyberattack, Says Jetliner Production Not Affected; 25/04/2018 – BOEING REAFFIRMS 777 PRODUCTION PLANS – CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 1 percent; 15/03/2018 – Boeing, which has struggled throughout the week, fell 0.3 percent in choppy trade Thursday; 07/03/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: Boeing starts showcasing interiors of middle-of-the-market jet to airlines. May seat as few as 200 and; 05/03/2018 Airbus seeks $10 bln annual commercial services revenue by 2025; 10/04/2018 – Lion Air Roars With Large Order for Boeing Jets; 18/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS IT’S `CLOSELY MONITORING’ SITUATION IN CUBA

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning holds 0.04% or 213,945 shares in its portfolio. Bamco accumulated 0% or 4,000 shares. Moreover, Westwood Holding Gp has 0.02% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Fca Corporation Tx reported 0.12% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 23.35 million shares stake. Timber Creek Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 46,465 shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.5% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hamlin Capital Management Llc stated it has 2.98% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Qs Lc accumulated 17,899 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Company has invested 0.11% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Acadian Asset Llc holds 0% or 12,596 shares. Moreover, Mairs And Power has 0.86% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 1.25M shares. Private Asset Mgmt stated it has 6.16% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Holderness Investments Company accumulated 7,732 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mngmt Ltd accumulated 56,776 shares.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $715.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 9,970 shares to 136,204 shares, valued at $7.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,811 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Index S And P 500 G (IVW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.28% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,819 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Liability Corporation owns 21,695 shares for 3.78% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Financial Bank owns 0.39% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 11,919 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life has 37,200 shares. 86,500 were accumulated by Hengistbury Investment Llp. Williams Jones And Associates Ltd owns 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,088 shares. Mackenzie stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Ferguson Wellman Mgmt has 1.24% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Segment Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation reported 11,832 shares. Primecap Management Co Ca invested in 0.35% or 1.25M shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank holds 13,027 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Com owns 0.1% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 520,284 shares. 1,142 are held by Chesley Taft Associates Ltd Liability. Amarillo Savings Bank owns 4,802 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. 2,566 were reported by Marco Llc.

