Boeing Co (BA) Stock Price Declined While Karp Capital Management Boosted Its Stake; Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Upped Its Alibaba (BABA) Holding by $402,038 as Shares Rose

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 12.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 935 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,700 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, up from 7,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $352.42. About 1.11M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA TALKING TO BOEING ABOUT NEW MIDMARKET AIRPLANE: CEO; 12/04/2018 – Boeing CEO Takes Playful Jab at Musk’s Rocket-Launched Tesla; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – INTEGRATED BOEING GLOBAL FLEET CARE DEAL FOR SINGAPORE AIRLINES & SCOOT WERE TRANSFERRED TO BOEING ASIA PACIFIC AVIATION SERVICES PTE LTD; 23/05/2018 – MALAYSIA’S TRANSPORT MINISTRY SAYS PRIVATE SEARCH FOR MH370 TO END ON MAY 29; NO MORE EXTENSIONS; 27/04/2018 – Better battery packaging on planes overlooks other safety concerns – airlines; 02/05/2018 – BOEING A COUPLE OF MTHS BEHIND SCHEDULE ON 777X: QATAR AIR CEO; 08/05/2018 – Boeing has agreements with Iranian airlines for planes worth about $20 billion at list prices; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Agreement Supports Longevity of Prolific Turboshaft Engine Powering Global Ops; 05/04/2018 – Jet Airways orders 75 more Boeing planes as India travel demand surges; 26/03/2018 – U.S., EU to expel more than 100 Russian diplomats over UK nerve attack

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Alibaba (BABA) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought 2,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 10,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Alibaba for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $433.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $167.54. About 6.50 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – Hungry tech giant Alibaba Group Holding swallows up China’s biggest food delivery app; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING BABA.N TO INVEST $2 BLN IN SOUTHEAST ASIA’S LAZADA – STATEMENT; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba-backed carmaker seeks $2.7 bln to challenge Tesla – Bloomberg; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba wants more Japanese products in Chinese customers’ hands; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says Swatch CEO; 19/03/2018 – Last year, Alibaba upped its stake in the Singapore-based firm from 51 percent to 83 percent; 08/05/2018 – ZTE CORP MAY ALSO HAVE TO STOP SMARTPHONE SALES IN THE U.S. ONCE INVENTORIES RUN OUT – NIKKEI; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma Challenges Mark Zuckerberg to `Fix’ Facebook; 06/04/2018 – SoftBank borrows $8 billion using its Alibaba stake – Bbg; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket’s Online Retailer Daraz in Pakistan Push

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49M was made by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of stock. On Friday, February 8 McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 12,637 shares. 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has invested 0.2% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hutchinson Capital Management Ca owns 10,386 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Ltd holds 0.62% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 41,905 shares. Biondo Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.18% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Citigroup owns 0.19% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 529,185 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 107,861 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com Tn accumulated 1,742 shares. New England & Mgmt has 0.69% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,695 shares. Arrowstreet Cap L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.32 million shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Com holds 0.19% or 2,375 shares. Moreover, Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.3% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 37,662 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Hartford Inv Management Co has invested 0.72% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Nippon Life Global Americas stated it has 30,150 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel Inc has invested 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

