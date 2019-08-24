Boeing Co (BA) Stock Price Declined While Greenwood Gearhart Decreased Position by $2.38 Million; Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Increases Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 25.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 6,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 18,388 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01 million, down from 24,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34M shares traded or 156.85% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER EXECUTIVE SAYS CO REMAINS ENGAGED IN TALKS WITH BOEING AND BRAZILIAN GOVERNMENT TO REACH A TIE-UP THAT SATISFIES ALL SIDES; 16/03/2018 – Boeing: Duberstein to Serve Additional Year From 2018 to 2019 to Aid in Transition; 03/04/2018 – Jet Air to Buy 75 Boeing 737 Max Planes as India Demand Climbs; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 08/05/2018 – Silver Air’s Boeing Business Jet Ready for Charter; 17/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING TECHNICAL TEAM PROVIDING ASSISTANCE AT REQUEST AND UNDER DIRECTION OF U.S. NTSB AS THE AGENCY CONDUCTS ITS INVESTIGATION; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to buy aerospace parts provider KLX; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests; 18/05/2018 – India’s Jet Airways Planning Follow-On Deal for Boeing 737 Max; 10/04/2018 – Qatar Airways signs LOI for 5 Boeing 777 freighters worth $1.7 bln

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 320,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 2.02 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.66M, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $7.05. About 13.96 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 11/05/2018 – AstraZeneca’s Symbicort ( budesonide + formoterol ) Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – TEVA CEO KARE SCHULTZ BEGINS REMARKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA REPORTS LAUNCH OF TEVA-CYCLOSPORINE® OPHTHALMIC EMU; 12/03/2018 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals: FDA Requests Another Trial for Generic Advair Diskus; 07/05/2018 – Psagot Adds Apple, Cuts Teva: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Advair ( fluticasone propionate + salmeterol ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Overview 2018: A Fixed-Dose Combination of an lnhaled Corticosteroid and a Long-Acting Beta 2 Agonist – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – RAISING 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “After Mylan Gets Acquired, Could Teva Be Next? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TEVA DBD OMCL NFLX: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “TEVA 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited – TEVA – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 393,160 shares to 643,704 shares, valued at $181.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Steadier Ground As Yields Stabilize, But Aftershocks Can’t Bee Ruled Out – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing: Don’t Get Caught Up – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.