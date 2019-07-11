Boeing Co (BA) Stock Price Declined While Cypress Capital Group Trimmed Position; Apple (AAPL) Holder Grisanti Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $1.30 Million

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 21.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 4,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,539 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, down from 19,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $352.3. About 2.77M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 02/05/2018 – BOEING HAS TIME TO MAKE UP GND FOR 1ST FLIGHT TARGET: QATAR AIR; 19/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Investigation underway as Cuba mourns plane crash; 09/05/2018 – Boeing eyes hefty loss over Iran sanctions; 10/05/2018 – Boeing Chairman and CEO Muilenburg to Speak at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference May 31; 28/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Singapore Airlines will raise its profile in the Japanese market by putting the latest version of the Boeing Dreamliner wide-body aircraft into service to all of its Japanese destinations — Osaka, Tokyo, Nagoya and Fukuoka; 09/05/2018 – BOEING: AEROSPACE CREATES BIGGEST US TRADE SURPLUS OF SECTORS; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants to buy another 24 F-18s from Boeing that ae equipped with “stealth.”; 26/03/2018 – U.S., EU to expel more than 100 Russian diplomats over UK nerve attack; 14/03/2018 – China’s path to tariff retribution could begin with Boeing; 08/03/2018 – American to Retire 45 Boeing 737s in Next Two Years (Correct)

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 24.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 6,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 21,643 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11 million, down from 28,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $914.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $203.23. About 17.90 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – Apple Could Hit $1 Trillion Valuation With Curved iPhone — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – Apple briefly surpassed its previous high of $183.50 Friday; 29/05/2018 – Japan Display/Apple: bad roll model; 25/05/2018 – Apple’s self-driving partnership is the next phase of ‘Apple as a service,’ Gene Munster says; 01/05/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Rumors have even circulated that Apple is looking to buy parts or all of Condé Nast, a move that would further; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES NEW DRAWING TOOLS FOR IPAD PRODUCTIVITY APPS; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own -Bloomberg; 20/03/2018 – Amazon is now 2nd most valuable U.S.-listed company, tops Alphabet; 22/05/2018 – Pricing Solutions: Apple’s #pricing mistakes with HomePod will cost it a huge new market, according to a brutal Deutsche Bank; 01/05/2018 – APPLE CFO: CO. HAS OVER 270M PAID SUBSCRIBERS, UP 100M YOY

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.54 billion for 23.97 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 48.66 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

