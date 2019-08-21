Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined While Wills Financial Group Has Trimmed Its Position; As Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Shapiro Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $3.98 Billion

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold 62,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 1.57 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.84B, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $71.69. About 377,234 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 04/04/2018 – State Bank & Trust Company Signs Naming Rights Sponsorship of Chastain Park Amphitheatre in Atlanta, Georgia; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Gulf Oil Kicks Off Summer-Long Partnership With Live Nation; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q REV. $1.48B, EST. $1.32B; 24/04/2018 – MECU Signs Naming Rights Sponsorship of Pier Six Pavilion in Baltimore, MD; 02/05/2018 – Live Nation Acquires Legendary Rock In Rio, One Of The World’s Largest And Most Historic Festivals; 24/05/2018 – Live Nation Looks To Bring More International Talent To Japan With Appointment Of Seasoned Talent Buyer James Smith; 15/03/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT-CONVERTIBLE NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH TERMS PRIOR TO SUCH DATE; 26/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. – LYV

Wills Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 13.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc sold 1,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 7,921 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, down from 9,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $8.02 during the last trading session, reaching $339.77. About 2.51 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 31/05/2018 – BOEING DESIGNING ‘797’ TO MAKE MONEY OVER LIFE OF AIRPLANE; 07/03/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: Jet Airways’ order for 10 Boeing 787 Dreamliners “hasn’t got anywhere,”says Boeing. Jet has yet to; 08/03/2018 – American to Retire 45 Boeing 737s in Next Two Years (Correct); 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Boeing Form Joint Venture Partnership Targeting 55% Localization; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2 percent; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SERVICES GROWTH TO BE COMPLEMENTED BY STRATEGIC ACQUISITIONS – CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – BOEING SPOKESMAN CHARLES BICKERS COMMENTED VIA EMAIL; 05/04/2018 – Feinseth Says There Will Be Little Impact on Boeing From Tariffs (Video); 01/05/2018 – Qantas Orders Six More Boeing Dreamliners for International Fleet; 28/03/2018 – Boeing says it detected a ‘limited intrusion’ of malware into some of its systems

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77 million and $147.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 13,434 shares to 89,428 shares, valued at $6.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.25 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Cap Ptnrs Gru Ltd Com invested 0.72% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bahl & Gaynor, a Ohio-based fund reported 11,880 shares. The Colorado-based Icon Advisers has invested 0.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). New York-based Permanens Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Shell Asset Management owns 66,965 shares. Advent Capital De has 0.18% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 65,500 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Co has 0.38% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 104,881 shares. Cambridge Inc has 0.31% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,353 shares. Sunbelt Inc reported 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Clal Ins Holding Ltd has 194,960 shares for 1.82% of their portfolio. Homrich And Berg holds 11,695 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Florida-based Asset Mngmt has invested 0.61% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The New York-based D E Shaw Company Inc has invested 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Dsam Partners (London) Limited has 2.81% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 50,919 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc has 6,036 shares.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00 billion and $4282.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 446,477 shares to 14.93 million shares, valued at $267.02 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wpx Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) by 4.70 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Greensky Inc..

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.85 EPS, up 21.43% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $181.18M for 21.09 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 107.32% EPS growth.