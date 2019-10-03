Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined While Wedbush Securities Lifted Position by $314,358; As Servicenow (NOW) Valuation Rose, Holder Alkeon Capital Management Decreased Position by $268.11 Million

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 866 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 24,858 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.05 million, up from 23,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $370.65. About 1.52M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/03/2018 – Boeing Orders at 30 in Feb., Up From Jan. (Table); 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Sale Is Expected to Close by 3Q18; 18/05/2018 – Passenger plane with at least 104 on board crashes in Cuba -state media; 30/04/2018 – Growing Boeing’s services unit “is a top priority,” CEO Dennis Muilenburg tells CNBC; 16/04/2018 – WHEELTUG PLC ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF A SLOT AGREEMENT FOR 15 BOEING 737NG AND AIRBUS A320 FAMILY AIRCRAFT; 29/05/2018 – BOEING’S HRINAK: BRAZIL IS AT TRANSITION POINT IN DEFENSE; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin does not see Iran sanctions hiking oil prices; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES SAYS MOU WITH BOEING REMAINS IN PLACE; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Jet Order to Give Boeing its Biggest 737 Max Fleet; 25/04/2018 – BOEING TO RAISE 767 OUTPUT TO 3 JETS/MO BY 2020 VS 2.5/MO

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 978,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.49M, down from 998,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.92B market cap company. The stock increased 3.54% or $8.73 during the last trading session, reaching $255.58. About 737,007 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.75M for 354.97 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

