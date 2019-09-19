Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined While Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Decreased Its Holding; As Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Shares Rose, Shareholder Jacobs & Co Has Cut Position

Jacobs & Co decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) by 71.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 8,005 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $243,000, down from 28,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $30.29. About 38.96 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 13/03/2018 – Not going to get to the $AMD story today on @HalftimeReport; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Study of PAN-90806 Eye Drops, Suspension for Neovascular AMD; 26/04/2018 – AMD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – AMD Press Conference and Webcast from Computex 2018 to Showcase High Performance Product Leadership and Innovation; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises about 200 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO SAYS IN BLOG POST: `SECURITY IS A TOP PRIORITY’; 25/04/2018 – AMD: Cryptocurrency-related Revenue Rose In First Quarter, But Headed For Decline — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 26.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 14,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 40,984 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.92 million, down from 55,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $384.62. About 2.72 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – BOEING – EXPANDING COMMERCIAL SERVICES CAPABILITY IN LATIN AMERICA WITH NEW CUSTOMER ORDERS FROM GOL AIRLINES & AEROMEXICO; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS FUNDAMENTAL STRENGTH IN THE FREIGHTER MARKET IS ENCOURAGING; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 12/04/2018 – David Ljunggren: Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 13/03/2018 – BOEING COMMERCIAL CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO STUDY POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET JET, NO DECISION YET; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES $2.2T TOTAL DEFENSE MARKET OVER NEXT 10 YEARS; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS TREASURY WILL BE CAREFUL IN CONSIDERING EFFECTS OF SANCTIONS ON INDUSTRIES; 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says Deploying Support Teams to Mitigate Impact of Extra Rolls-Royce Inspections; 18/05/2018 – The Star Calgary: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti; 28/03/2018 – U.S. planemaker Boeing “detected a limited intrusion of malware” that affected “a small number of systems,” a company vice president said on Wednesday

Analysts await Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.1 per share. AMD’s profit will be $165.19 million for 50.48 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 275.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold AMD shares while 135 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 656.47 million shares or 3.38% more from 634.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 14,790 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Co owns 27,183 shares. Cookson Peirce & Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Moreover, Mason Street Ltd Llc has 0.08% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 126,489 shares. 606 are held by Shine Invest Advisory Svcs. 51,900 were reported by Glaxis Cap Ltd Company. 736,735 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership. Lpl Llc has 211,080 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hrt Financial Limited Company accumulated 109,213 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 37,845 shares. 8,897 are owned by Personal Capital Advisors. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 6,658 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 60,000 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Capital Counsel holds 0.1% or 9,200 shares. Glenmede Tru Com Na reported 1,745 shares.

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56M and $619.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc A by 597 shares to 4,439 shares, valued at $4.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) by 2,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Street Advsrs Inc Nc reported 6,817 shares. Moreover, Acropolis Investment Mgmt has 0.11% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,011 shares. Mirae Asset Communication stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Weiss Asset Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 570 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel holds 9,850 shares. Locust Wood Advisers Limited Liability holds 84,165 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Company holds 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 1,928 shares. Aviva Pcl invested 0.66% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sta Wealth Mngmt Llc reported 786 shares stake. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Co holds 0.12% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Rench Wealth Management Incorporated owns 14,481 shares. Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 3.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tortoise Investment Management Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 365 shares. Smith Salley & Associate has 0.95% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Waddell And Reed Fincl has invested 0.91% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (AGG) by 2,762 shares to 54,003 shares, valued at $6.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 13,977 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,592 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).