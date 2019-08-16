Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined While Sigma Investment Counselors Lowered by $379,095 Its Holding; Boeing Company (BA) Holding Boosted by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought 1,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 9,495 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, up from 8,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $330.1. About 2.57M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/03/2018 – Boeing: Kenneth Duberstein to Be Nominated for Re-Election as Director; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Boeing’s Acquisition of KLX Is Conditioned Upon the Successful Divestment and Separation of Energy Services Group; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Gulfstream Luxury Jets, Old Boeing 737s in China’s Tariff Sights; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Boeing embeds ex-737 Max boss at Rolls-Royce to fix engine issues- Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – Deal Positions Boeing to Compete and Win in $2.6 Trillion, 10-Year Services Market; 08/03/2018 – flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 20/03/2018 – LMI Aerospace Composites Operation Receives Boeing Thermoplastics Contract; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – ADDITIONAL ORDER TAKES RYANAIR’S 737 MAX ORDER TOTAL TO 135 AIRPLANES; 03/05/2018 – Aleris Announces Contract with Boeing to Supply Aluminum

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 995 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 16,767 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40M, down from 17,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $330.1. About 2.57M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS SOME ALLIES WILLING TO INCREASE OIL PRODUCTION TO OFFSET REDUCTIONS IN IRAN OUTPUT AFTER SANCTIONS TAKE EFFECT; 18/04/2018 – Korean Air to inspect engines of Boeing 737 fleet by Nov – official; 20/05/2018 – Bangkok Air Talking to Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier for 20 Planes; 11/05/2018 – IRAN OFFICIAL SAYS FUTURE OF AIRBUS DEAL WITH IRAN DEPENDS ON EUROPEAN GOVT SUPPORT AND POLICIES; 04/04/2018 – Boeing CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 04/05/2018 – IAG CEO warns manufacturers over plane delays, engine issues; 27/04/2018 – Boeing Nears Deal to Buy Aerospace-Parts Specialist KLX; 26/03/2018 – The ceremonial key to the plane was handed to Singapore Airlines Chief Executive Goh Choon Phong on the tarmac at Boeing’s South Carolina plant; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS WTO AIRBUS SUBSIDY RULING CLEARS WAY FOR U.S. TO SEEK REMEDIES IN THE FORM OF TARIFFS ON EU IMPORTS TO THE U.S; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56 million and $144.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,300 shares to 43,100 shares, valued at $10.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing YTD deliveries tumble, falling far behind Airbus – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Boeing 737 MAX Cancellation Myth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Stock Wonâ€™t Get Fixed Until the MAX Does – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Hapoalim Bm reported 11,733 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Iat Reinsurance has 1.47% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 22,750 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Limited Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Steinberg Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.19% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii reported 1,127 shares. Stratos Wealth has 0.42% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Taurus Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.32% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Com invested 0.38% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kcm Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 42,667 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Co Il invested 0.2% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fort Washington Advisors Oh has 0.5% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Monetary Management Gp invested in 1.69% or 11,203 shares. Courage Miller Ltd Liability invested in 0.18% or 814 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Co owns 4,623 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel owns 705 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Company reported 37,200 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Limited Company holds 0.89% or 5,165 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Tru Of Nevada owns 57,449 shares. Fred Alger Management Inc invested 1.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bragg Advisors holds 0.25% or 5,124 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability owns 0.58% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 353,591 shares. United Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability Corp reported 0.49% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kames Capital Public Ltd holds 0.71% or 65,497 shares in its portfolio. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability reported 2,149 shares. Orrstown holds 0.77% or 1,447 shares. Chickasaw Capital Mgmt accumulated 3,490 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Com owns 23,080 shares. Freestone Cap Hldgs Limited Company invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Rnc Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 9,086 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Burke Herbert Bank & Trust Trust Company has invested 2.45% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.24 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41M and $815.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 122,539 shares to 369,674 shares, valued at $9.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 9,553 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.67M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “General Electric CEO Buys $3M In Stock – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Positive Trend For Boeing 787 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.