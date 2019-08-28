Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined While Pure Financial Advisors Trimmed Holding by $767,334; Marketaxess Hldgs (MKTX) Shareholder C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Cut Position by $507,305 as Share Price Rose

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (MKTX) by 98.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 2,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 29 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7,000, down from 2,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $406.06. About 116,795 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $54.4B :MKTX US; 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q EPS $1.27, EST. $1.23; 09/04/2018 – EUROBONDS FROM RUSSIA’S RUSAL REMOVED FROM BOND TRADING PLATFORM MARKETAXESS AFTER FRESH U.S. SANCTIONS – MARKETAXESS SPOKESMAN; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q EPS $1.27; 12/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $220 FROM $215; 08/03/2018 MarketAxess and BlackRock Expand Global Strategic Trading Alliance Into Asia; 29/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within TopBuild, MarketAxess, Provident Financial Services, SailPoint Technologies, Aclaris Th; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $86.6B :MKTX US; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess Reports First Quarter 2018 Record Revenues of $114.7 Million, Record Operating Income of $60.2 Million and Record Diluted EPS of $1.27; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME $3.7B :MKTX US

Pure Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,387 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, down from 6,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $359.61. About 1.41M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – SPIRIT COULD ORDER AIRBUS, BOMBARDIER, EMBRAER, BOEING PLANES; 01/05/2018 – KLX Agrees to Sell Its ASG Business to Boeing in an All Cash Transaction and to Spin-Off Its ESG Business to KLX Shareholders; 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -SAUDI ARABIAN MILITARY INDUSTRIES AND BOEING FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP TARGETING 55% LOCALIZATION; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS POSSIBLE BOEING DEAL MAY EXCLUDE DEFENSE BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – ALERIS – ENTERED MULTI-YR CONTRACT WITH BOEING TO SUPPLY ALUMINUM PLATE, SHEET FOR PRODUCTION OF VARIOUS AIRPLANE MODELS; 09/05/2018 – BOEING HAD NOT COMMITED PRODUCTION SLOTS FOR IRANIAN JETS: CEO; 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO MUILENBURG CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 06/04/2018 – Boeing Lands Huge American Airlines Order; 16/03/2018 – Boeing’s Newest 737 Max Makes First Flight Into a Cloudy Market; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SEES 5 PCT OF 2018 DELIVERIES FINANCED BY INSURANCE INDUSTRY THIS YEAR, UP FROM 2 PCT IN 2017

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $530.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 7,076 shares to 29,676 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWX) by 29,421 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,234 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GNR).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 37.30 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Accuvest Global Advsr holds 898 shares. Fcg Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 1,019 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd reported 216,044 shares. West Chester Cap Advsr Incorporated invested in 1.47% or 1,848 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 587 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Monetta Fincl Svcs reported 7,000 shares stake. United Fire Gru owns 75,000 shares or 10.64% of their US portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested in 3,015 shares. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv reported 1,240 shares stake. Bowen Hanes & Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 105,112 shares. Trustmark Bancshares Department has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Leavell Investment holds 2,124 shares. 1,250 are held by Bellecapital Int. Buckingham Asset Mngmt reported 0.75% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Neumann Cap Management Ltd Company reported 0.18% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold MKTX shares while 86 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 36.55 million shares or 6.84% less from 39.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested 0% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). C M Bidwell & Assocs has invested 0.01% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Goldman Sachs Gru accumulated 144,698 shares. 28,685 are owned by Bridgecreek Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation. State Street owns 896,638 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Cambridge stated it has 0% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.54 million shares. Franklin Resources invested in 0.06% or 431,472 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc has 0% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 161 shares. Tortoise Inv Limited Company has 7 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jefferies Grp Llc has invested 0.04% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). M&T Bancorporation, New York-based fund reported 4,878 shares. Argent Tru owns 1,219 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.02% or 6,800 shares in its portfolio.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $100.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME) by 7,450 shares to 7,485 shares, valued at $621,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 7,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $358,490 activity.

Analysts await MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 19.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.02 per share. MKTX’s profit will be $46.06M for 83.21 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by MarketAxess Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.94% negative EPS growth.