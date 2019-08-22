Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined While Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Lowered Its Position by $58.55 Million; Fox Factory Holding (FOXF) Position Held by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 4,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% . The institutional investor held 91,266 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38M, up from 86,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Fox Factory Holding Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $76.16. About 138,717 shares traded. Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) has risen 63.26% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXF News: 13/03/2018 Fox Factory Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Mar. 20; 02/04/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Corp. vs SRAM, LLC | FWD Entered | 04/02/2018; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees 2Q Adj EPS 43c-Adj EPS 49c; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees FY Sales $555M-$575M

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 51.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 153,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 145,212 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.39 million, down from 298,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.38B market cap company. The stock increased 4.24% or $14.42 during the last trading session, reaching $354.41. About 8.12M shares traded or 91.24% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – Iran sanctions to snap back after 90- and 180-day wind down periods -U.S. Treasury; 06/04/2018 – US secondary loan prices weaken amid tariff threats; 09/05/2018 – Europeans work to save Iran deal, and business, after Trump pulls out; 23/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N 787S FOR AMERICAN AIRLINES WOULD BE POWERED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N , BEATING ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L; 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines to Buy Up to 60 Jetliners From Boeing and Airbus; 13/03/2018 – Boeing studying options for further boost to 737 production; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Jet weight puzzle to determine tariff impact on Boeing; 07/05/2018 – Lufthansa to order 16 planes worth 2.1 bln euros; 08/05/2018 – Airbus says needs time to study U.S. decision on Iran; 25/04/2018 – Triumph Composite Work for Boeing 787 Dreamliner Extended in Long-Term Contract

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 53,172 shares to 557,347 shares, valued at $36.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 64,657 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,985 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IGV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,595 shares. Old National State Bank In holds 12,935 shares. Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Limited Co owns 23,786 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Indiana-based 1St Source State Bank has invested 0.44% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). American Registered Advisor Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 5,805 shares. Capital Intl Invsts owns 1.17% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7.12M shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.39% or 8,783 shares in its portfolio. Welch Gp Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Com has 0.96% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Piedmont Advsr Incorporated holds 78,432 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca invested in 7,787 shares. Bailard stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Connor Clark And Lunn Ltd holds 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 38,336 shares. Burns J W And Company Ny reported 0.81% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bank & Trust holds 23,587 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.39B for 36.76 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $986.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,954 shares to 88,207 shares, valued at $20.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (NYSE:AB) by 68,501 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,649 shares, and cut its stake in Garmin Ltd Adr (NASDAQ:GRMN).