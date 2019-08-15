Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined While Mckinley Capital Management Cut Stake; Highland Capital Management Position in Facebook (FB) Has Lifted by $1.34 Million as Shares Rose

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 76.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc sold 13,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 4,295 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, down from 17,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $325.05. About 1.85M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/05/2018 – SpaceX halts countdown of first commercial launch of updated Falcon 9 rocket in Florida; 06/03/2018 – Atlas Air Worldwide Acquires Two Boeing 777 Freighters For ACMI Service; 24/03/2018 – China warns U.S. it will defend own trade interests; 07/03/2018 – AIR CANADA TO LAUNCH NEW SERVICE TO KAUAI, DOUBLE FREQUENCY OF WESTERN CANADA FLIGHTS TO HAWAII WITH NEW BOEING 737 MAX FLEET; 17/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS BOEING & BOEING CAPITAL AT ‘A’/’F1’; 18/05/2018 – Pratik Mukane: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 plane carrying 104 crashes shortly after taking off from Havana’s main airport; 18/05/2018 – IAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS WILL NOT MAKE HOSTILE BID FOR NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE NWC.OL , WILL NOT ENGAGE IN A BIDDING WAR; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 16/04/2018 – CB Technologies, Inc. Receives Boeing Excellence in Advocacy Award; 18/04/2018 – Korean Air to inspect Boeing engines

Highland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 12.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc bought 8,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 70,305 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.72 million, up from 62,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $182.38. About 6.31 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/04/2018 – JUST IN: WhatsApp founder Jan Koum plans to leave after broad clashes with parent Facebook – Washington Post; 11/04/2018 – EnergyComMinorty: Ranking Member Pallone’s Opening Remarks at Hearing with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: JEFF ZIENTS JOINS FACEBOOK BOARD; 19/03/2018 – France to get tougher on social media hate speech – PM; 20/03/2018 – U.K. Seeks Search Warrant for Cambridge Analytica After Facebook Data Scandal; 23/04/2018 – Alphabet Earnings: Signs of Weakness, but at Least It’s Not Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Highlights From Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s Testimony (Video); 11/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Congress to Act to Regulate Facebook and Protect Online Privacy, Not Merely Act as Enabler for CEO M; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook investigating claim employee used job to stalk women online; 02/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Tells Vox It Will Take `A Few Years’ to Fix Facebook

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corporation by 4,127 shares to 57,827 shares, valued at $9.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,925 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13 billion and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Trade Desk Inc by 19,024 shares to 19,252 shares, valued at $3.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 402,432 shares in the quarter, for a total of 650,577 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).