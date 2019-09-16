Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined While Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Decreased Its Stake by $29.31 Million; Newman Dignan & Sheerar Stake In Amazon.Com (AMZN) Was Boosted

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 60.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc bought 248 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 655 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24M, up from 407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $892.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $35.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1804.23. About 1.63 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – Target Drops After Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Squeezes Profit; 13/03/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett have even joined the health-care space; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON: EXPERIENCE CENTERS IN ALEXA-ENABLED LENNAR SMART HOMES; 21/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos counted the Oracle of Omaha as someone worth listening to; 09/05/2018 – Introducing Amazon Experience Centers; 16/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE, AMAZON, JPMORGAN JV IS SAID HARD TO FIND CEO : CNBC; 07/03/2018 – Christian Post: Amazon Ditches Nest Smart Home Products as Rivalry With Google Intensifies; 12/04/2018 – Erin Banco: SCOOP: Amazon reps visit Newark to discuss HQ2, meet Gov. Murphy and Mayor Baraka; 07/04/2018 – Amazon-coin?; 22/04/2018 – People think Amazon has the most positive impact on society out of any major tech company

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 81.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 80,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 17,696 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.44M, down from 98,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $377.62. About 990,131 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/05/2018 – Morocco consumer boycott has big business in its sights; 09/05/2018 – BOEING HAD NOT COMMITED PRODUCTION SLOTS FOR IRANIAN JETS: CEO; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Board Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to be nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to aid transition; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft With ToughWriter(R) 5 Flight Deck Data Printer; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Adj EPS $3.64; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS TO REACH MID-MARKET JET DECISION OVER THE NEXT YEAR, MUST HAVE DISCIPLINED BUSINESS CASE; 08/03/2018 – American to Retire 45 Boeing 737s in Next Two Years (Correct); 12/03/2018 – BREAKING: Plane crash at Kathmandu Airport, Nepal. Reports say it belonged to US-Bangla Airlines of Bangladesh & was a Fokker F28 (although online fleet lists state 4 Boeing 737 & 4 Dash 8 are operated). Unconfirmed reports of no survivors. | Pic credits TBA; 27/04/2018 – Boeing Nears Deal to Buy Aerospace-Parts Specialist KLX; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO FOLLOW U.S. GOVT LEAD ON IRAN

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.52 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18 billion and $4.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 22,946 shares to 92,500 shares, valued at $12.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 9,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

