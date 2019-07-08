Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined While Essex Financial Services Cut Its Position by $406,146; Pggm Investments Has Lowered Digital Rlty Tr Com (DLR) Position by $7.74 Million

Essex Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc sold 1,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,812 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.08 million, down from 24,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $351.1. About 2.75M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/04/2018 – Boeing Nears Deal to Buy Aerospace-Parts Specialist KLX; 16/03/2018 – BA BOARD OKS WAIVER FOR DUBERSTEIN TO RUN FOR BOARD RE-ELECTION; 24/04/2018 – Ryanair to Order Further 25 Boeing 737 MAX 200 Aircrafts; 04/04/2018 – BOEING, JET AIRWAYS ANNOUNCE ORDER FOR 75 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to buy aerospace parts maker KLX for about $3.2 billion in cash; 08/05/2018 – Boeing has agreements with Iranian airlines for planes worth about $20 billion at list prices; 23/03/2018 – Boeing’s Worst Month in Two Years (Video); 23/04/2018 – AstroNova: STC Approval Allows Retrofits of Existing Flight Deck Printers in Boeing 737-600, -700, -700C, -800, -900 and -900ER Series Aircraft; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE: JAPAN’S NEW ADVANCED FIGHTER MAY BE BASED ON EXISTING FOREIGN DESIGN; 25/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines Selects GEnx Engines to Power Boeing 787 Dreamliners

Pggm Investments decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc Com (DLR) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.12M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $370.80M, down from 3.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $120.16. About 333,661 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has risen 8.69% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Scott Peterson to Depart; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M; 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,596 are owned by Marietta Investment Prtn Lc. Exchange Cap, Michigan-based fund reported 1,314 shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe owns 2,339 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Gladius Mngmt LP has 11,486 shares. 530 were accumulated by Harvest Capital Mgmt Inc. Ifrah Fincl Serv Inc owns 2,040 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 35,160 were accumulated by Murphy Management Inc. 858 are held by Madrona Financial Services Lc. Park Avenue Secs Limited Co owns 2,079 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 4,885 are held by Linscomb And Williams. King Luther Corp reported 16,538 shares. Old Dominion Management holds 0.46% or 3,557 shares in its portfolio. Quantres Asset Management Limited holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,000 shares. The Tennessee-based Wunderlich Cap Managemnt has invested 1.77% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. On Friday, February 8 the insider McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of stock. Shares for $10.50 million were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 48.49 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $330.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1,374 shares to 2,874 shares, valued at $643,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nucor Corp Com (NYSE:NUE) by 816,634 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $60.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD) by 49,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.67M shares, and has risen its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc Com (NYSE:REXR).

Analysts await Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, down 1.81% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.66 per share. DLR’s profit will be $339.50M for 18.43 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Digital Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.78% negative EPS growth.

