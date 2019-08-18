Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined While Cornerstone Advisors Has Raised Its Position; As Consolidated Edison (ED) Market Value Declined, Symons Capital Management Increased Holding by $2.23 Million

Cornerstone Advisors Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 30.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc bought 958 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,094 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, up from 3,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S LION AIR GROUP PLANS ORDER FOR WIDEBODY DREAMLINER 787 IN NEXT FEW WEEKS – CO-FOUNDER; 03/04/2018 – JET AIRWAYS AGREES TO BUY 75 BOEING 737 MAX PLANES; 25/04/2018 – The 4 major indexes ended the day with mixed results. The Dow snapped a 5-day losing streak as Boeing soared on strong earnings; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Rolls-Royce CEO says will soon provide update on commercial marine unit review; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – REFLECTING STRENGTH OF CARGO MARKET, NOW PLAN TO INCREASE PRODUCTION RATE ON 767 PROGRAM FROM 2.5 TO 3 PER MONTH BEGINNING IN 2020; 02/04/2018 – BOEING – THROUGH UNIT INTRODUCED NEW MOBILE VERSION OF ITS JDM FLIGHT DATA UPDATE TECHNOLOGY, AND A NEW ALLIANCE WITH BAD ELF; 18/05/2018 – BA: #ULTIMANOTICIA Plane Destination Havana-Holguin exploded on the highway in Boyeros – ! $BA; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS 40 PCT OF ORDERS FOR 737 MAX 10 ARE INCREMENTAL, 25 PCT CONVERTED FROM MAX 9 ORDERS, 35 PCT CONVERTED FROM MAX 8; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW INITIATIVE WILL PROVIDE GUIDELINES TO SPEED UP APPROVAL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORTS TO CERTAIN ALLIES

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) by 40.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 26,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 91,938 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.80 million, up from 65,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $87.2. About 1.21 million shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 114,532 shares. Moreover, Gw Henssler Assoc has 0.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,484 shares. Fort Point Capital Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.67% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Girard Partners Limited holds 1.29% or 18,194 shares. Ally Financial Inc accumulated 10,000 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 400 shares stake. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora has 8,893 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Moreover, Allstate has 0.4% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 39,051 shares. Cornerstone Invest Partners Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1,080 shares. Cibc World owns 245,212 shares. 10,497 are held by Cumberland Prtnrs Ltd. The Illinois-based Driehaus Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Stonebridge Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Blair William Communication Il has invested 0.64% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Capital Incorporated Ca accumulated 6,732 shares or 0.31% of the stock.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 50 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $156,590 activity. Shares for $518 were bought by OATES JOSEPH P on Friday, May 31. 24 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares with value of $2,096 were bought by Nadkarni Gurudatta D. Another trade for 27 shares valued at $2,358 was made by HOGLUND ROBERT N on Wednesday, July 31. Sanchez Robert had bought 27 shares worth $2,329 on Friday, May 31. McAvoy John also bought $5,218 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Sunday, June 30. Moore Elizabeth D bought $2,204 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset holds 0.07% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 6,603 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has 0.04% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 1,460 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Com owns 3,400 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. 2,440 were reported by Farmers & Merchants Invests. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 2,472 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Liability Co owns 1,454 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 26,851 shares. Smithfield Trust Com holds 4,650 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0.02% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Archford Capital Strategies Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 9,717 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Lc reported 2,532 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.15% or 144,965 shares in its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 445,055 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Tn reported 13,940 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Co accumulated 0.24% or 644,363 shares.